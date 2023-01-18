New Marvel Legends Figure Pre-Orders: Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Fantastic Four, and More
Like McFarlane Toys did earlier today, Hasbro is attempting to swim against a tide of Funko Fair 2023 Pop figures with new releases. Specifically, they're adding a Gamerverse figure based on the upcoming Spider-Man 2 video game for the PlayStation 5, a Fantastic Four 2-Pack, and several Retro 375 figures to their Marvel Legends lineup. A breakdown of these new releases can be found below. Note that the Entertainment Earth links will automatically hook you up with free domestic shipping on orders $39+ and 10% off all in-stock merch.
Marvel Legends 6-inch Figures:
- Fantastic Four Marvel Legends Franklin Richards and Valeria Richards ($49.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Based on Franklin and Valeria Richards (children of Reed and Sue Richards) from the comics, the 6-inch figures in this 2-pack come with 15 accessories, including Turg's head with stand, alternate hands and lab equiptment.
- Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends Gamerverse 6-Inch Action Figure ($34.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends figure is based on the Peter Parker Spider-Man design from the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 video game. It comes with 7 accessories, including alternate hands and web effects.
Marvel Legends Retro 375 Figures:
- Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Spider-Man ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Doctor Doom ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection The Incredible Hulk ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Yellow Wolverine ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Luke Cage is Power Man ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Spider-Woman ($11.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Note that Eeach figure in the Marvel Legends Retro 375 line measures 3.75-inches with five points of articulation. To complement the retro look, each figure comes packaged in a retro cardback complete with Kenner logo.