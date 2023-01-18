New Marvel Legends Figure Pre-Orders: Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Fantastic Four, and More

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

Like McFarlane Toys did earlier today, Hasbro is attempting to swim against a tide of Funko Fair 2023 Pop figures with new releases. Specifically, they're adding a Gamerverse figure based on the upcoming Spider-Man 2 video game for the PlayStation 5, a Fantastic Four 2-Pack, and several Retro 375 figures to their Marvel Legends lineup. A breakdown of these new releases can be found below. Note that the Entertainment Earth links will automatically hook you up with free domestic shipping on orders $39+ and 10% off all in-stock merch.

Marvel Legends 6-inch Figures:

Fantastic Four Marvel Legends Franklin Richards and Valeria Richards ($49.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Based on Franklin and Valeria Richards (children of Reed and Sue Richards) from the comics, the 6-inch figures in this 2-pack come with 15 accessories, including Turg's head with stand, alternate hands and lab equiptment.

($49.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Based on Franklin and Valeria Richards (children of Reed and Sue Richards) from the comics, the 6-inch figures in this 2-pack come with 15 accessories, including Turg's head with stand, alternate hands and lab equiptment. Spider-Man 2 Marvel Legends Gamerverse 6-Inch Action Figure ($34.99) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: This 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends figure is based on the Peter Parker Spider-Man design from the Marvel's Spider-Man 2 PS5 video game. It comes with 7 accessories, including alternate hands and web effects.

Marvel Legends Retro 375 Figures:

Note that Eeach figure in the Marvel Legends Retro 375 line measures 3.75-inches with five points of articulation. To complement the retro look, each figure comes packaged in a retro cardback complete with Kenner logo.