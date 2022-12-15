Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gets New Release Window From PlayStation

PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games have officially confirmed the new release window for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Earlier this week, a new leak from one Insomniac developer suggested that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would be on track to land on PS5 at some point next fall. And while PlayStation didn't have anything to say at the time in response to this leak, the popular gaming company has today verified that this window was accurate.

In a new post on the PlayStation Blog, it was announced that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will indeed be launching on PlayStation 5 in Fall 2023. Previously, Insomniac and PlayStation had only broadly committed to a 2023 release year, so this new window narrows things down just a bit. Outside of confirming this launch span, PlayStation didn't have anything else to share about the project, but it did provide a brief tease of what the game will have in store.

"Following the events of Marvel's Spider-Man and Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, the Spider-duo of Peter Parker and Miles Morales are back in the next blockbuster action chapter of the Marvel's Spider-Man series," says PlayStation's official description of the upcoming sequel. "Much is still to be revealed about the game, and going off the quality of the past two titles, we're bound to be in for a fantastic new original Spider-Man adventure."

Although it's nice to have a new launch window for Marvel's Spider-Man 2, 2022 has brought with it essentially no new information on this PS5 sequel. Outside of the game's first teaser trailer that released in the latter half of 2021, Insomniac Games and PlayStation have opted not to show off anything new from Spider-Man 2 since that time. As such, fans have been extremely eager to get another look at the game. While we don't yet know when another trailer for Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will be dropping, the fact that the project is poised to launch in under a year means that we should start to see more soon enough.

Are you excited to officially hear that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is still on track to launch next year? And when do you think we'll finally get our first glimpse of the game in action? Be sure to let me know either down in the comments or hit me up on Twitter at @MooreMan12.