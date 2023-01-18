New McFarlane DC Multiverse Pre-Orders: Megafigs, Arkham Batman and Riddler
McFarlane Toys built up quite a collection of DC Multiverse teasers in the final weeks of 2022, and they've been spending January 2023 getting the pre-orders out. That process continues with the debut of Batman and Riddler figures from the Arkham games along with Kalibak and Fulcum Abominus Megafigs. Hopefully you'll be able to find them amidst the endless Funko Pop drops that are happening at Funko Fair 2023 today.
A breakdown of the new DC Multiverse releases and where to find them can be found below. Note that you can score free US shipping on orders $39+ and save 10% on all in-stock orders by visiting through our ComicBook.com exclusive Entertainment Earth links.
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Kalibak (The Darkseid War) Megafig – $39.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse Fulcum Abominus (Dark Nights: Metal) Megafig – $39.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Includes 6x detachable wing blades, a display base, and collectible card.
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 7-Inch Scale Earth-2 Batman (Batman: Arkham Knight) – $22.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Thomas Wayne includes a batarang, display base, and collectible card.
- McFarlane Toys DC Multiverse 7-Inch Scale The Riddler (Batman: Arkham City) – $22.99 / Pre-order at Entertainment Earth: Edward Nigma includes a large cane, display base, and collectible card.
