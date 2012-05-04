New Marvel's What If...? Clip Has Black Widow Under Arrest

✖

Ahead of the episode's premiere tomorrow Marvel Studios has released the first clip from the new Marvel's What If...? on Disney+. In the brief new footage we get to hear Frank Grillo return as SHIELD Agent Brock Rumlow, talking about the capabilities of Natasha Romanoff (Lake Bell, not Scarlett Johansson), who is seen in the back of a SHIELD van as a prisoner. It's unclear what's going on in the larger episode but a previously released teaser for the episode revealed the question at the heart of the entire episode: "What If... The World Lost its Mightiest Heroes?" That teaser references the assembling of The Avengers for the 2012 movie but erases it and adds the line "An unknown assassin targeted the team." Check out the new clip below!

The previously released trailer seems to implicate a couple of folks as being the culprit behind assassinating the Avengers though, seemingly teasing that either Black Widow or Loki could be the one behind it all. Even though this week's episode certainly seems to be teasing things that are quite different (EG: Avengers actually dying, some much earlier than they do in the MCU) the episode doesn't seem to be that far away from the larger continuity. The first two episodes of the series asked bigger questions that made huge changes to the MCU with both "What If... Captain Carter Were the First Avenger?" and "What If... T'Challa Became a Star-Lord?"

So far in the series Marvel's What If...? has primarily tackled the films from the first two phases of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, putting spins on Captain America: The First Avenger and Guardians of the Galaxy. In a new interview, Marvel head Kevin Feige has confirmed that the next season of episodes will tackle the most recent releases from Marvel Studios and ask game-changing questions about Phase Four.

Watch this new clip from the third episode of Marvel Studios’ #WhatIf, and expect the unexpected when the new episode arrives tomorrow on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/HfOc9FkHpY — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) August 24, 2021

“That’s the fun thing about having the What If…? series now; we can explore questions just like that,” Feige explained to ScreenRant. “And I will say, just as season 1 is tapping into films and storylines from the MCU that you’ve seen up to this point, season 2 will definitely incorporate movies from Phase 4.”

Marvel's What If...? streams new episodes every Wednesday on Disney+.