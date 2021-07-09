✖

Marvel's What If...? is teasing Black Widow and Nick Fury in a new promo for Episode 3, which premieres on Disney+ this Wednesday. In a new Twitter post, Marvel released new What If...? posters for Nick Fury and Black Widow, with the caption that cans can "See Nick Fury and Black Widow in a new episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf ...?, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus." No details on what the episode will be all about, but there are some hints to be found in the latest trailer for What If...? that Marvel Studios also released today. Samuel L. Jackson will return to voice Fury in What If...?; actress Lake Bell will step in for Scarlett Johansson to voice Black Widow.

See Nick Fury and Black Widow in a new episode of Marvel Studios' #WhatIf...?, streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/PmqvMApDJE — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) August 23, 2021

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

It's important to note that these posters with Nick Fury and Black Widow include imagery of what looks like a dystopian Earth in the background. That could be a very key detail. There's two major storylines from What If...? trailers that seem to resonate with these Nick Fury and Black Widow posters. The first story is one where Natasha Romanoff never left the Red Room to work for SHIELD, presumably becoming a darker version of the Black Widow we know. The second storyline is that of Marvel heroes all killed and risen again as Marvel Zombies, who overrun a dystopian Earth.

The latest What If...? trailer had a scene of Natasha Romanoff fighting an unseen enemy in a dystopian cityscape while tossing a shield. Could the two seemingly separate story concepts - Black Widow's Red Room and Marvel Zombies - actually be connected? It would be a powerful story if Black Widow's Red Room training and allegiance had something to do with why the Avengers died and/or became zombies - ultimately leading to her making a heroic turn to save what's left of Earth.

In a sense, that kind of story would make Black Widow 'The Last Avenger' - a title a lot of MCU fans would love to see Natasha hold after her controversial death in Avengers: Endgame. It would be a sick twist of continuity to see Natasha ultimately outlive all of her teammates - and have them want to kill her for doing so.

The new episode of Marvel's What If...? featuring Black Widow and Nick Fury will stream this Wednesday on Disney+.

