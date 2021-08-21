Kevin Feige Confirms What If? Season 2 Will Tackle Phase 4 Movies

✖

Kevin Feige has confirmed that What If…? Season 2 is going to tackle Phase 4 movies. Marvel fans have been enjoying the trips down memory lane in the first two episodes of the MCU anthology series. But, next season will see some of the recent output in new light. Feige talked to ScreenRant about what’s next for Uatu The Watcher and the audience at large. A lot of Phase 4 is still off in the distance, so it’s hard to imagine just what inversions could be on tap for What If. As this year comes into focus, there will be some more ideas about what is awaiting Captain Carter and the rest of these animated heroes out in the Multiverse of Madness. There are some stories in Season 1 that haven’t been rendered on-screen yet, but people who enjoy the comics nods should expect some more of those in the future too. As a matter of fact, Marvel has been promoting some of the old What If issues that led to major comics storylines and moments down the road. Perhaps, some of that could be happening here.

“That’s the fun thing about having the What If…? series now; we can explore questions just like that,” Feige explained. “And I will say, just as season 1 is tapping into films and storylines from the MCU that you’ve seen up to this point, season 2 will definitely incorporate movies from Phase 4.”

The Marvel Studios head had a big hand in selecting the angles featured in Season 1 of the MCU series. Head writer AC Bradley and director Bryan Andrews told Comicbook.com about that previously.

“We looked at the big moments of the MCU and thought about ways to twist them—that’s where we started,” head writer AC Bradley says. “We came up with 30 loglines and pitched them to Kevin Feige. He picked 25 of them. That was big, because we knew we were on the right track. But then we had to narrow it down more, and eventually found our season.”

“That gave us a broader brush to paint with, so to speak,” director Bryan Andrews adds. “It's an immediate in to a massive audience, many of whom aren’t familiar with the comics, but just loved the movies.”

In a conversation with Cinemablend, Fiege also talked about how the Avengers will find their footing in Phase 4. "That is a great question. And I think you will see that question addressed, and people struggling with that very question, within the MCU right now," Feige said. "I think post-Endgame and with Tony being off the board and Steve Rogers being off the board -- Sam Wilson is a new Cap, of course. But what does it mean to be an Avenger? And is there a core team? And who's leading it, and who's financing it? That is very much an undercurrent that will, while not at the forefront of many of the current movies, is certainly a question that is lingering in the background."

