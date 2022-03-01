New Moon Knight Poster Showcases Mr Knight Costume

Mr. Knight is all dressed up with nowhere to…except presumably down to street level to pummel the crap out of some mugger or something. That’s because the latest Moon Knight teaser poster showcases his “Mr. Knight” look — a white-on-white suit with a mask to match, rather than a hood and cape. A superhero having more than one look for more than one kind of mission isn’t unusual, but given the nature of Moon Knight, many fans see any new facet of him as potentially pointing to a manifestation of the character’s disassociative personality disorder, an aspect of Marc Spector that the comics sometimes play with.

Moon Knight seems to be following in the footsteps of shows like WandaVision and Hawkeye, which dealt, at least at face value, with the emotional and cultural ramifications of living in a world filled with superheroes. The approach has allowed Marvel to comment on the nature of superhero stories, without reveling in nihilism they way other comics like The Boys do.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The “Mr. Knight” variant of Moon Knight first appeared in the acclaimed 2014 run on Moon Knight by Declan Shalvey and Warren Ellis.

You can see the image below.

“He’s brutal,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige recently said of the character. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see. the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Mohamed Diab and due Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead direct the six-episode series from producer Kevin Feige and head writer Jeremy Slater. The series stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Mark Spector, Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, and May Calamawy in an undisclosed role.Moon Knight will debut on Disney+ on March 30.