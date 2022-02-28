Moon Knight Promo Images Reveal New Looks at Mr. Knight

Marvel’s Moon Knight is just a month from debut on Disney+ and that means we’re seeing merchandise for the upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe series pop up and for fans eager for the highly anticipated new series, this is good news for two reasons. First, it’s merch, letting fans show their excitement for the series, but perhaps most importantly it’s also giving fans new looks at the series — particularly Mr. Knight, one of Moon Knight’s personas. A new listing of official Moon Knight merchandise from Red Wolf (via The Direct) reveals new looks at the formally dressed aspect of the hero.

The different t-shirt offerings on the site feature several designs centered around Mr. Knight, There’s an Egyptian-inspired design that features both Moon Knight and Mr. Knight along with Egyptian symbols and there are several that feature Mr. Knight dapper in his three-piece suit armed and ready to take on the night. There’s also one that looks a bit like a card with one half showcasing Moon Knight and the other Mr. Knight.

“He’s brutal,” Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige told Empire. “It’s been fun to work with Disney+ and see. the boundaries shifting on what we’re able to do. There are moments [in the series] when Moon Knight is wailing on another character, and it is loud and brutal, and the knee-jerk reaction is, ‘We’re gonna pull back on this right?’ No. We’re not pulling back. There’s a tonal shift. This is a different thing. This is Moon Knight.”

Moon Knight follows Steven Grant, a mild-mannered gift-shop employee who becomes plagued with blackouts and memories of another life. Steven discovers he has dissociative identity disorder and shares a body with mercenary Marc Spector. As Steven/Marc’s enemies converge upon them, they must navigate their complex identities while thrust into a deadly mystery among the powerful gods of Egypt.

Mohamed Diab and due Justin Benson and Aaron Moorhead direct the six-episode series from producer Kevin Feige and head writer Jeremy Slater. The series stars Oscar Isaac as Steven Grant/Mark Spector, Ethan Hawke as Arthur Harrow, and May Calamawy in an undisclosed role.

Moon Knight debuts on March 30th on Disney+.

