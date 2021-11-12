New Ms. Marvel Synopsis Revealed

Friday’s Disney+ Day provided a lot of updates regarding the future of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, with early looks at shows that are set to debut on the streaming platform in the next year. Among them is Ms. Marvel, a live-action series that will introduce Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) to the masses before she appears in The Marvels. Alongside snippets of new footage for the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series, we also got a new synopsis for the show, which confirms Kamala’s comic-accurate interests in fan-fiction and video games. You can check out the synopsis below.

“Ms. Marvel introduces Kamala Khan-a 16-year-old Pakistani American from Jersey City. An aspiring artist, an avid gamer and a voracious fan-fiction scribe, she is a huge fan of the Avengers-and one in particular, Captain Marvel. But Kamala has always struggled to find her place in the world-that is, until she gets super powers like the heroes she’s always looked up to. Iman Vellani stars as Kamala Khan aka Ms. Marvel. The series is directed by executive producers Adil El Arbi & Bilall Fallah, Meera Menon and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, with executive producer Bisha K. Ali serving as head writer. Ms. Marvel premieres on Disney+ in Summer 2022.”

“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani explained during a recent interview. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

In early 2023, Vellani’s take on Kamala Khan will be seen alongside Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) in The Marvels.

“I mean my dream would be that Ms. Marvel gets to come into play in the [Captain Marvel] sequel,” Larson said previously. “That’s the goal.”

Ms. Marvel is set to be released on Disney+ in the summer of 2022. If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

