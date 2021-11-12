Here’s All the New Marvel Series Announced for Disney+ Day

At long last, Marvel Studios has unveiled its next group of programming, an even balance between live-action and animated offerings. In total, the Kevin Feige-led outfit announced five new shows for the streaming service: two live-action offerings from Marvel Studios proper, and three from Marvel Studios Animation, the new arm of the company led by Marvel veteran Brad Winderbaum.

Two of the projects announced we had previously learned of. Echo (Alaqua Cox) is receiving her own self-titled series spinning out of the events of Hawkeye, while Agatha Harkness (Kathryn Hahn) gets her own series as well after becoming a fan-favorite character in WandaVision.

Agatha: House of Harkness

Harkness will return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe in her very own series titled Agatha: House of Harkness. There’s a million and one different ways this could go, especially since Agatha is a character that doesn’t necessarily have a lot of source material to pull from. The title alone suggests it will dig into the character’s legacy, potentially taking fans back to New Salem while introducing her son Nicholas Scratch.

Echo

Months before Hawkeye was even set for release, Echo was said to be in early development at Marvel Studios. Now, that much has been confirmed as the series is expected to begin production in the earliest parts of 2022. The show features Alaqua Cox—an actor whose first role was in Hawkeye—in the lead role, making Echo the first Marvel Studios project with an Indigenous actor in the lead role. After Eternals, it’s the second project to feature a Deaf actor in a lead role.

Marvel Zombies

After a well-received episode in Marvel’s What If…?, the legendary Marvel Zombies story is getting its own animated series from Marvel Studios Animation. At one point earlier this fall, Mark Millar suggested a live-action series was in the works. Instead, it looks like Millar’s information was a bit twisted as this has now been confirmed as an animated project.

Spider-Man: Freshman Year

In an interesting move, Marvel Studios Animation is also launching a new animated series featuring everyone’s favorite web-slinger. Spider-Man: Freshman Year is an animated series set before Peter Parker was bitten by the spider and turning him into one of Marvel’s most famous superheroes ever.

X-Men ’97

If you thought miracles didn’t exist, check again. Picking up from the closing moments of X-Men: The Animated Series, Marvel Studios Animation announced Friday it’s restarting the beloved cartoon. With X-Men ’97, the upcoming cartoon is a direct continuation of the series, featuring much of the same writing staff and voice actor as the classic series did.