Marvel Confirms Ms. Marvel Release Date

We’re one step closer to Disney+’s Ms. Marvel series becoming a reality. During Friday’s Disney+ Day event, it was confirmed that the live-action series will be making its debut in the company’s fourth quarter of 2022, meaning that fans can expect it to premiere in the summer. This echoes comments that were made during Disney’s investor call earlier this week, indicating that the series would be debuting alongside Star Wars: Andor and Pinocchio in that third quarter. Rumors had been swirling for weeks about when exactly the series would be debuting in 2022, after Yusuf Khan actor Mohan Kapur hinted on social media that it might be June or July.

While this window is a far cry from when fans expected Ms. Marvel‘s debut — with previous comments from Marvel executives indicating it could have been as early as this fall — it does allow the series to be closer to the February 2023 debut of The Marvels, which will see Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) teaming up with Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris).

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes, and who uses her shapeshifting powers to fight crime in Jersey City. The Ms. Marvel solo show is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral‘s Bisha K. Ali, with The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and The Magicians director Meera Menon also helming episodes of the series.

“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani explained during a recent interview. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani — it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”

