Ms. Marvel First Look Revealed During Disney+ Day

Friday’s Disney+ Day brought a wide assortment of news and announcements regarding the streaming platform’s upcoming films and television offerings and it was an especially huge day for Marvel. Disney+ released a flurry of exciting information for fans including big news for the upcoming Ms. Marvel. In addition to confirming the eagerly anticipated series’ 2022 release window, the Marvel Studios’ 2021 Disney+ Day Special offered fans a first official look at the series as well. The nearly 15-minute video gave us our first look at the series – including what appears to be Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) gaining her powers as well as her early attempts to embrace them as a superhero.



As you can see in the images below, we get our best looks yet at Kamala in her Ms. Marvel costume, a costume that fully embraces the character’s love of Captain Marvel.

Ms. Marvel will follow the adventures of Kamala Khan, a Muslim teenager who idolizes Captain Marvel and other Marvel heroes and uses her newfound shape-shifting powers to fight crime in her hometown of Jersey City. The Ms. Marvel series is being showrun by Four Weddings and a Funeral‘s Bisha K. Ali along with The Punisher director Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, Batgirl directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, and The Magicians director Meera Menon also helming episodes of the series.



“The fact that the show is being made and they’re including this character in the MCU is [what’s important],” Vellani explained during a recent interview. “I don’t really have to go out of my way and talk about being a Muslim and being Pakistani – it all comes out in the show. People seeing a person like me involved in a project as big as this is, I think, inspiring enough.”



During Disney’s investor call earlier this week it was noted that the live-action Ms. Marvel series will make its debut on Disney+ during the company’s fourth quarter of 2022. As Disney’s fiscal quarters run, that means it’s likely the series will debut sometime next summer. An exact date has not yet been released for the project.



What do you think about this first look at Disney+’s Ms. Marvel series? Let us know your thoughts in the comments! If you haven’t signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.



Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.