New Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Poster Revealed

Sony Pictures Animation is getting ready to drop the sequel to the Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, and fans couldn't be more excited. The film will bring back fan-favorite characters like Miles Morales and Gwen Stacy, where they go on a multiversal journey and battle against Spider-Man 2099. The studio has already released an action-packed teaser trailer where we got the chance to see a sneak peek of what's in store for our heroes and it looks like another absolute blast. Now, the people behind the film have released a brand new poster for Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

Executive Producer Chris Miller took to Twitter to unveil the poster that was specially made for the Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse crew. The poster features Miles Morales taking on Spider-Man 2099 with a very different artistic style. The two Spider-Men look absolutely fantastic on the poster and it should definitely hype up fans that want to see the film as soon as possible. You can check out the poster below!

Here is a fun little poster made for the Across the Spider-Verse crew. pic.twitter.com/ERcEsFDxnn — Christopher Miller (@chrizmillr) August 19, 2022

The first film was helmed by Bob Persichietti, Peter Ramsey, and Rodney Rothman, so executive producers Phil Lord and Chris Miller thought that it would be a good idea to continue with that tradition on the sequel. Lord and Miller think having a trio of directors has benefited the film dramatically, so adding Dos Santos, Powers and Thompson was a no-brainer. In a previous interview with ComicBook.com the duo explained the process of hiring three directors for the animated Spider-Man flick.

"This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style." Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. "Everything about it ... The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you're going down."

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales / Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O'Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse will be in theaters on June 2, 2023.

What do you think about the poster? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below or by hitting our writer up @NateBrail on Twitter!