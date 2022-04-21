Sony Delays Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Sets Release Date for Part II

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has officially been delayed by several months. On Wednesday, Sony announced that the upcoming film, which will be the sequel to the Oscar-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, has moved from October 7, 2022 to June 2, 2023. Sony has also revealed that the film has dropped “Part One” from its initial title, but that it will still remain the first part of a two-movie saga. Across the Spider-Verse Part II also got an official release date, in the form of March 29, 2024. This is already the latest of several release dates that Part One was supposed to have, with it originally being scheduled for release on April 8, 2022, before being delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, Miles Morales / Spider-Man (Shameik Moore) goes on an adventure across the multiverse with Gwen Stacy / Spider-Woman (Hailee Steinfeld) and a new team of Spider-People who must face a powerful villain. Also returning from the first film are Oscar Isaac as Miguel O’Hara / Spider-Man 2099, and Jake Johnson as Peter B. Parker / Spider-Man. Issa Rae has also joined the cast as Jessica Drew / Spider-Woman.

Across the Spider-Verse is directed by Joaquim Dos Santos, Kemp Powers, and Justin K. Thompson, with a script from Phil Lord, Christopher Miller, and Dave Callaham.

“This is a situation where the movie was so ambitious, it was trying to do so many groundbreaking things in its visual style, in its storytelling style, in its cinematic style.” Miller previously explained to ComicBook.com. “Everything about it … The sound mix was probably going to be groundbreaking, so it required a lot of work. Every version of these movies is a collaboration of hundreds of filmmakers working together, and in the best versions people are contributing their creative ideas, and the people, the directors, and the producers are the ones that get to decide which of the things fit the road that you’re going down.”

