Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse Sequel First Look Released

After months of anticipation, the first look to Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse has arrived. The immediate follow-up to the Oscar-winning Into the Spider-Verse is now going to be a massive adventure spread across two movies. You can see the first look for yourself in the player above.

Across the Spider-Verse scribe David Callaham has teased the project as a massive adventure, suggesting he began working on his pitch for the feature roughly a year before Into the Spider-Verse even hit theaters.

“[Chris and Phil] said, ‘We have this animated Spider-Man movie we are doing.’ They were still working on the first movie,” Callaham told THR this past September.

He added, “They couldn’t tell me what it was going to look like. Because it’s them, I said, ‘I’ll come in and see what you have. I don’t get it.’ They showed me an animatic, which at the time looked like napkin drawings with temp vocals and no animation styling behind it. I could feel the heart behind it, but I couldn’t imagine how spectacular this thing could be yet. They showed me some still images of some of the art they had been working on. With them, I trust them implicitly and I believed they were going to do something special. I said, ‘OK,’ and they said, ‘Great. Pitch us a sequel.’ So I began the very strange process of working on the sequel for a year before the original came out.”

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse Part One features Shameik Moore as Miles Morales, Hailee Steinfeld as Spider-Gwen, Issa Rae as Spider-Woman, and many others that have yet to be officially announced.

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse is currently set for release on October 7, 2022.