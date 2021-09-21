New Thor: Love and Thunder Logo Revealed From Surprising Source

As is standard with projects from Marvel Studios, a new logo has surfaced online for Thor: Love and Thunder in the most unexpected of places. Marvel Studios coordinator Jim Velasco uploaded a pair of snapshots for the official crew hat on Love and Thunder, showing a heart that’s been split in half by a lightning bolt.

“I love the Thor: Love and Thunder crew hat because the design on the front is very reminiscent of Owen Hart’s original heel logo,” Velasco tweeted.

The logo for the fourth Thor flick has already changed once from its first announcement, and will likely do so again until Disney decides on a final look for the film’s eventual multi-million dollar marketing campaign. In the meantime, check out the secondary heart logo below.

I love the Thor: Love and Thunder crew hat because the design on the front is very reminiscent of Owen Hart's original heel logo. pic.twitter.com/5v3VvtwvU1 — Jim Velasco (@TheJimmyV) September 21, 2021

Love and Thunder is Taika Waititi’s second movie for Marvel Studios, and he promises the movie is amongst the “craziest sh*t” he’s ever done.

“Well, just between [me and] you and the readers, I’ve done some crazy sh*t in my life. I’ve lived, like, ten lifetimes. But it’s the craziest film I’ve ever done,” Waititi shared. “If you wrote down all the elements of this film, it shouldn’t make sense,” he added, “It’s almost like it shouldn’t be made. If you walked into a room and said, ‘I want this and this and this.’ Who’s in it? These people. What are you going to call it? Love And Thunder. I mean, you’d never work again. Maybe I won’t after this.”

“It’s very different from Ragnarok,” Waititi continued. “It’s crazier. I’ll tell you what’s different. There’ll be far more emotion in this film. And a lot more love. And a lot more thunder. And a lot more Thor, if you’ve seen the photos.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is currently set for release on May 6, 2022.

