Thor: Love and Thunder Promo Art Featuring Thor's New Appearance Reportedly Revealed

The highly-anticipated Thor: Love and Thunder officially wrapped production this month, but fans were lucky enough to catch some glimpses of Chris Hemsworth and his new look on the set. Thor was last seen in Avengers: Endgame rocking the "Bro Thor" look, but set photos from the new movie have him looking ripped once again. In fact, he looks like he walked straight out of an '80s workout video. In honor of the production coming to a close, a Thor: Love and Thunder updates account on Twitter recently shared some promo art that reportedly comes from the wrap gifts.

"Thor: Love and Thunder promo art and logo variants from filming wrap gifts," @lovethundernews tweeted. "Thank you @Adam_Khan100 for sharing the first piece of art." You can check out the images in the tweet below:

In addition to Hemsworth as Thor, Thor: Love and Thunder will also see the return of director Taika Waititi as Korg. The movie will also feature Natalie Portman as Jane Foster, Tessa Thompson as Valkyrie, and Jaimie Alexander as Lady Sif. Some of the Guardians of the Galaxy cast members will also be featured in the movie, including Chris Pratt as Star-Lord, Dave Bautista as Drax, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Sean Gunn as Kraglin/on-set Rocket. In addition to the many returning Marvel favorites, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature Christian Bale as Gorr the God Butcher. It was also recently announced that Russell Crowe will be featured in the film, and the actor previously revealed that he will be playing Zeus.

"I think it’s going to be really good," Waititi previously teased of Thor: Love and Thunder. "It is so insane and also very romantic. I'm into romances now. I just want to make a romance. I want to make something that I’ve never done or never cared for. I would like to attack something like that."

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on February 11, 2022. In the meantime, the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 lineup includes new episodes of Loki dropping on Disney+ on Wednesdays, Black Widow in theatres and on Disney+ Premier Access on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on September 3rd, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.