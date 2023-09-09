Marvel Previews New Werewolf By Night Series

This time last year, fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe were preparing themselves for the live-action introduction of Werewolf by Night, Marvel's first earnest foray into the world of horror. Now, the House of Ideas is debuting a new series featuring the two main characters from the Marvel Studios special: Jack Russell/Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone.

Announced earlier this year, Marvel finally released a preview for the upcoming standalone issue featuring Fran Galan's artwork in its haunting entirety. As previously teased by the publisher, Russell's part of the story will be told in black and white before switching to colored line-art when reading the story for Bloodstone's point of view.

Werewolf by Night #1

AN UNHOLY ALLIANCE! In the shadows of black-and-white night, Jack Russell races to halt the sacrifice of a young girl at the hands of monsters. Elsa Bloodstone, in all her colorful monster-hunting glory, isn't far behind. But can they put their differences aside long enough to save the day? And what would such a partnership even look like?

Written by: Derek Landy

Art by: Fran Galan

Cover Art by: Corin Howell, Rachelle Rosenberg (Cover Colorist)

Page Count: 36 pages

Release Date: September 13 2023

The first five pages of the oversize one-shot can be seen below!