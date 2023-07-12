Marvel's She-Hulk, Werewolf by Night, and Guardians Holiday Special Snubbed by Emmys

The Marvel Cinematic Universe has been marching along, with a number of new movies and Disney+ exclusive series building upon its ever-expanding story. While many of these titles have been hits with fans, it looks like three recent fan favorites were not celebrated by the 2023 Emmy nominations. Ms. Marvel was the only MCU Disney+ title released within the eligibility period to score Emmy nominations, getting celebrated for Outstanding Picture Editing for a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie, Outstanding Music Composition for a Limited or Anthology Series, Movie or Special (Original Dramatic Score), and Outstanding Original Main Title Theme Music.

This means that the first season of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, as well as the Special Presentations Werewolf By Night and the Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special, were shut out of the 2023 Emmys.

Will She-Hulk Get a Season 2?

A lot of questions have loomed around She-Hulk's MCU future, especially as Jennifer Walters / She-Hulk star Tatiana Maslany has not been confirmed to reprise her role, and a second season of the show has yet to be greenlit. As She-Hulk showrunner Jessica Gao revealed to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast last year, the possibility of a second season of the show wasn't being explored right away.

"I feel like this must be what it feels like for people who have had kids," Gao said. "This is how my favorite kids describe when they have their first baby and then everybody's like, are you going to have another kid? And they're like, I literally just gave birth. I'm in labor in delivery. I just gave birth. I'm still on a hospital bed. Give me a second. And that's how I feel right now."

Will There Be a Werewolf By Night Sequel?

The events of Werewolf By Night, and the impact they had on Jack Russell / Werwolf By Night (Gael Garcia Bernal), Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing, have yet to be followed up on in the MCU. But as Marvel producer Stephen Broussard told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis earlier this year, the priority is still to continue more horror stories.

"Well, I will say that we're starting to introduce some cool characters that are in the darker side, the more monster side and the supernatural and the occult in a very organic way as you're seeing these character pop up," Broussard explained at the press junket for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "I think in very organic ways, it feels like there could be ways to continue those stories in ways that feel very fresh and new and keeping our toe in that horror side of things."

