Werewolf by Night Shows His Fangs on Moon Knight Anniversary Cover (Exclusive)

When Marvel's Moon Knight series celebrates its anniversary this summer, a variant cover will feature the monstrous antihero Werewolf by Night. Fans of the supernatural corner of the Marvel Universe got a treat around Halloween last year when the Werewolf by Night Special Presentation premiered on Disney+. Gael García Bernal portrayed Jack Russell / Werewolf by Night, and the character also clashed with Marc Spector in October's Moon Knight Annual #1. Werewolf by Night is once again linked to the Fist of Khonshu, as he graces a variant cover for Moon Knight #25.

ComicBook.com can exclusively reveal John Tyler Christopher's variant cover for Moon Knight #25, on sale July 12th. In what has become the artist's signature negative space cover design, Werewolf by Night appears half-submerged in the all-green background, with his clothes taking on the cover's green color scheme. Jack Russell's claws are raised from his fingertips and his mouth is wide open to see his sharp fangs. We also have the yellow of his eyes to contrast with the green, and overall, it's a stunning piece of artwork.

Moon Knight's Layla El-Faouly Makes Marvel Comics Debut

The oversized anniversary issue of Moon Knight #25 will also include the comics debut of Layla El-Faouly, who was played by May Calamawy in Moon Knight's Disney+ series. The Layla-focused backup story in Moon Knight #25 will then set up a miniseries titled Moon Knight: City of the Dead by writer David Pepose and artist Marcelo Ferreira, where she will then take on her superhero mantle of Scarlet Scarab.

"Working on Moon Knight #25 was a bit of a mammoth task… 70 pages of story, cutting between three stories, each with their own artist! It was a really exciting opportunity to have that much space to work in, telling a Moon Knight story in a longer form than we're usually used to," Jed MacKay told IGN. "Bringing Layla El-Faouly into our story was exciting. Adding an already beloved character into the universe of the comics is a really interesting opportunity, and being able to show the 'before' to David and Marcelo's 'after' was a wonderful bit of synchronicity. It was an idea that we both came to independently, and the way our stories were able to dovetail is something that I'm looking forward to people experiencing. While the Scarlet Scarab will indeed be turning up in Moon Knight: City of the Dead, in Moon Knight #25 we're seeing a much younger Layla and a much younger Marc Spector as they embark on a mission as members of the crack mercenary team, the Karnak Cowboys."

David Pepose added, "I'm thrilled to be tackling one of my all-time favorite Marvel characters in Moon Knight: City of the Dead. Teaming up with sensational artist Marcelo Ferriera, we're sending Marc Spector on one of his most mind-bending adventures to date — rescuing a young runaway's soul from the City of the Dead. Yet as a mercenary and as a hero, Moon Knight has been no stranger to leaving a body count... so he might see some familiar faces looking for payback! But Marc won't be embarking on this mission alone… I couldn't be more excited to be writing Layla El-Faouly's debut as the all-new Scarlet Scarab! Layla has been such a fun character to adapt — she knows Marc better than almost anyone, and that tension is going to spark some spectacular fireworks on this otherworldly adventure."

You can find John Tyler Christopher's variant cover of Moon Knight #25 below, along with an additional variant cover by Jim Cheung. The issue goes on sale July 12th.

