Werewolf by Night Producer Teases MCU's Horror Future (Exclusive)

Months after Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness dipped its toes into the world of horror, Werewolf by Night dove into darker superhero programming head-first. The special presentation gave fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe three of the most popular characters in the publisher's horror stable, including the eponymous lycanthrope played by Gael Garcia Bernal, Elsa Bloodstone (Laura Donnelly), and Man-Thing. As one longtime Marvel producer now suggests, horror characters are quite literally just getting started within the MCU.

"Well, I will say that we're starting to introduce some cool characters that are in the darker side, the more monster side and the supernatural and the occult in a very organic way as you're seeing these character pop up," Stephen Broussard told ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis at the press junket for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "I think in very organic ways, it feels like there could be ways to continue those stories in ways that feel very fresh and new and keeping our toe in that horror side of things."

What other monsters are going to appear in the Marvel Cinematic Universe?

In addition to introducing the aforementioned characters, the Special Presentation also brought forth the idea of vampires and other monstrous races. Nevertheless, Roy Thomas—the co-creator of Man-Thing and many other Marvel monsters—told us last fall he was delighted with the character's portrayal in live-action.

"Only 15 minutes into the debut of Werewolf by Night, and we're already heading for the Legion of Monsters! Both the Werewolf and Man-Thing look wonderfully comic-accurate (never a forgone conclusion in these things), the Man-Thing in particular reflecting the original Gray Morrow design of 1971, a latter-day embodiment of the Golden Age monster the Heap, which of course had been Stan Lee's and my intention when Gray was given the assignment," the writer told us at the time.

How to watch Werewolf by Night

Since Werewolf by Night didn't receive a theatrical release, the "Special Presentation," as Marvel Studios calls it, was lumped in with the rest of the television shows the outfit produced for Disney+. As such, Werewolf by Night is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ and nowhere else.