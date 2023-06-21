New Werewolf by Night Comic Announced

Hot off his live-action debut in Marvel's Werewolf by Night Special Presentation last Halloween, Jack Russell is returning to the land of comics. Wednesday, Marvel announced a new Werewolf by Night comic featuring the eponymous lycanthrope teaming up with Elsa Bloodstone in a horror-tinged adventure. According to the House of Ideas, the story will be an oversized one-shot in both color and black-and-white. The comic is being written by Derek Landy and drawn by Fran Galán.

"Certain sections of this stylish supernatural epic will be presented in black and white, reflecting the pair's conflicting moods and unique hunting techniques," Marvel says of the comic. "In the shadows of black-and-white night, Jack Russell races to halt the sacrifice of a young girl at the hands of monsters. Elsa Bloodstone, in all her colorful monster-hunting glory, isn't far behind. But can they put their differences aside long enough to save the day? And what would such a partnership even look like?"

Werewolf by Night and Elsa Bloodstone form an unholy alliance in 'Werewolf by Night' #1, arriving this September. Read more now 🐺 ➡️ https://t.co/lxvgTSi2xX pic.twitter.com/wjbDgcvUPv — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) June 21, 2023

When will Werewolf by Night return to the MCU?

During the events of the special, fans were introduced to monsters and the supernatural side of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though an exact project has yet to be announced featuring any of the characters, Marvel producer Stephen Broussard confirmed with us earlier this year they'd return in some shape, way, or form in the future.

"Well, I will say that we're starting to introduce some cool characters that are in the darker side, the more monster side and the supernatural and the occult in a very organic way as you're seeing these character pop up," Broussard said at the press junket for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania. "I think in very organic ways, it feels like there could be ways to continue those stories in ways that feel very fresh and new and keeping our toe in that horror side of things."

How to watch Werewolf by Night

Since Werewolf by Night didn't receive a theatrical release, the "Special Presentation," as Marvel Studios calls it, was lumped in with the rest of the television shows the outfit produced for Disney+. As such, Werewolf by Night is available to watch exclusively on Disney+ and nowhere else.