Big MCU Tease Spotted In ‘Captain America: The First Avenger’

It’s always impressive to spot continuity plans and foreshadowing early in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the latest comes from Captain America: The First Avenger.

In The First Avenger, Captain America is pitted against the Red Skull in a World War II-era battle. The Red Skull claims to have seen what lies ahead for Steve Rogers and the rest of the world and he might have been right. “You wear a flag on your chest and think you fight for your nation,” Red Skull said. “I have seen the future, Captain! There are no flags.”

In the first trailer for Avengers: Infinity War, Captain America’s costume has become so faded as he hides away from his own country’s laws that he no longer bares the flag on his chest. The war he is about to dive into will see an entire planet unite against a cosmic enemy. Thanos, his Black Order, and their army will bear no flag, as the Red Skull predicted.

Furthermore, the quote also teases the fact that the latest feuds Steve Rogers has been engaged with do not always involve flags. What was once country versus country for the super soldier became Avengers versus Ultron or super heroes against themselves, for example.

The quote from Red Skull and its foreshadowing tease was originally spotted by Reddit user 235967828725. Of course, the user may be out of luck when the quote is put back into context. In the film, Red Skull was claiming to have seen the future by means of ruling the entire world himself. What he did not know, however, was he would be thwarted and a bigger enemy without a flag would come decades later. If he had, in fact, seen the future — perhaps the Red Skull will be among the many characters returning for the next big ensemble?

Captain America: The First Avenger is available now on blu-ray, DVD, and DigitalHD. Avengers: Infinity War will arrive in theaters on May 4, 2018.