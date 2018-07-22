‘Riverdale’ Cast Reveals What Superheroes They Want to Play Their Characters

Unlike most of the comics-inspired shows on The CW Riverdale is decidedly without superheroes, but that didn’t stop the cast from having ideas as to which heroes they’d want taking a turn at their characters.

During the show’s San Diego Comic-Con panel, a fan asked what superhero they’d choose to play their respective characters. Cole Sprouse, who plays Jughead Jones on the series not only knew specifically which superhero, but what actor playing that superhero he’d want.

“The Rock as the Hulk as Jughead,” Sprouse said.

While Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has never actually played the Hulk, fans seemed to love the suggestion even though neither Johnson nor Hulk are the first thing people would consider when imagining Jughead Jones. However, co-star K.J. Apa‘s selection was one that was a little more realistic.

“Spider-Man,” Apa said. “Tom Holland is a legend.”

While Apa’s choice is fitting in a practical sense — Spider-Man/Peter Parker is traditionally a high school student after all — it’s also fitting with Apa’s own real-life favorites. Apa has been very outspoken about his love for the Marvel Comics hero — asking fans to bring him a Spider-Man suit, considering a tattoo of the hero, and even saying that he’d like to be Spider-Man in real life. Last Halloween, he even dressed as the webslinger for a party with his Riverdale co-stars Camila Mendes and Charlie Melton.

Of course, Kapa’s Archie might end up needing a superhero when the show heads into season three. During the season two finale, Archie was framed for murder by Hiram Lodge (Mark Consuelos) and Archie may end up spending part of the season behind bars. It’s something Apa said in a recent interview that he’s looking forward to.

“I’m excited to see how he handles himself in prison,” Apa said. “I want him to get a whole lot of tats. I want him to join a gang. I want all that. Give it to me. I mean, you never know. Honestly, you never know.”

What superheroes would you cast in Riverdale? Let us know your selections in the comments below.

The season three premiere of Riverdale, which is titled “Labor Day”, will debut on Wednesday, October 10th, at 8/7c on The CW.