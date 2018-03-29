CB Box To Feature RokBlok Among Amazing Assortment

RokBlok — the wooden, portable, wireless, vinyl record player that is sweeping the pages of tech magazines — has already made it through a Kickstarter campaign as well as a round on Shark Tank; now it comes to market in the CB Box.

ComicBook.com has made the revolutionary product a central figure in its initial CB Box, offering tremendous value on an item that is putting a new spin on the way people listen to music.

Shannon Terry, the CEO of ComicBook.com parent organization Pop Culture Media, said that the inclusion of the RokBlok brings something unique to the CB Box that other subscription services simply can not offer.

“We know that our fans are amazingly passionate; that they and want to be in the know, and that they have technology near the top of their wish lists,” Terry said. “This product hits all of those targets while also adding a cool factor that puts it over the top.”

To go with the RokBlok speaker, the CB Box will also include a cut of an Avengers movie soundtrack that has never before been release on vinyl, bringing added value and an immediate usefulness to the speaker.

RokBlok was featured on the NBC hit show, Shark Tank, in December of 2017 and its creator walked out very happy.

Logan Riley was searching for $300,000 for 15 percent equity and received offers from two of the sharks — Kevin O’Leary offered $300,000 for 50 percent equity before Robert Herjavec offered $500,000 for complete ownership while also ensuring that Riley would stay on for two years with a six-figure salary.

Riley ultimately took the offer from Herjavec and the product has been operating on a soft launch since the beginning of the year before the mass market inclusion within the CB Box.

RokBlok is available for purchase on its own website for $99 but will be bundled into the CB Box that will retail for $149.

The CB Box will also have an exclusively packaged Marvel Funko POP! two-set, limited edition variant Marvel comics, as well as a comics-centric clothing item.

Select boxes will also receive Chase POP! figures from Funko while others will get a random assortment of the limited edition Fried Pie variant comics from some of today’s hottest artists.

“The completeness of what comes in the CB Box separates it from the competition by a wide margin,” Dallas Jackson, Executive Editor of Pop Culture Media, said. “It is more than a shirt, a toy, and a few other fillers to justify the cost of shipping. These are items that we believe everyone will want and be very happy with when the get the CB Box in the mail.”

To learn more about the CB Box visit the website at www.booksamillion.com/CBBox.

