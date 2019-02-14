Russo Brothers Reveal New Look at Chris Hemsworth in ‘Dhaka’ as Production Wraps

Avengers directors Anthony and Joe Russo on Friday unveiled a new look at Thor star Chris Hemsworth in Netflix kidnap action-drama Dhaka, backed by the Russos’ AGBO films.

Joe Russo penned the project under first-time feature director Sam Hargrave, who served as additional second unit director on the brothers’ Avengers: Infinity War.

Hargrave first teamed with the directors as stunt double on 2014’s Captain America: The Winter Soldier and collaborated with the brothers as fight/stunt coordinator on Captain America: Civil War and both Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame.

Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, a man who is “physically brave but an emotional coward.” He must then “come to terms with his identity and sense of self” as he attempts to rescue the kidnapped son of an Indian businessman.

David Harbour (Stranger Things) and Jay Ali (Daredevil) co-star.

On board as producers are Hemsworth through his Thematic Entertainment and AGBO’s Mike Larocca, who produced the studio’s upcoming thriller, 17 Bridges, to star Black Panther leading man Chadwick Boseman alongside J.K. Simmons (Justice League) and Taylor Kitsch (X-Men Origins: Wolverine).

After Endgame, the Russos will next steer crime mystery Cherry for AGBO, based on the hot-selling book of the same name by first-time author Nico Walker.

Through AGBO, the Russos purchased Everything Everywhere All at Once — the latest from Swiss Army Man directors Dan Kwan & Daniel Scheinert, last reported to star Awkafina (Crazy Rich Asians) and Michelle Yeoh (Star Trek: Discovery) — as well as The Last Neanderthal, to be directed by Terry Notary, who performed the on-set motion capture work for Cull Obsidian and Groot across the Russos’ pair of Avengers films.

“I don’t know if it is high functioning ADD or what, but having spent the last 10 years as television producers and then making four Marvel movies in six and one-half years, I think we’ve really honed our efficiency skills and yeah, we’ve been able to work at a high volume,” Joe Russo previously told Deadline.

Dhaka is due out for release on streamer Netflix sometime this year. Avengers: Endgame opens April 26.