The Russo Brothers Reveal Another Mysterious Teaser for Comic-Con Hall H Panel

When the Russo Brothers signed on to make Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, they quickly became masters of utilizing social media to stir up excitement about their projects. And with their Marvel Studios movies in the past and an unsure future ahead of them, fans are wondering what they’re teasing for their appearance at San Diego Comic-Con next week.

They just dropped another clue, as Joe and Anthony Russo posted a video with the time of their Hall H panel taking place on Friday, July 19th at 11:00 am PT, backed by the sweet sounds of Donald Glover and Danny Pudi as Troy and Abed respectively from the cult-favorite series Community.

The Russos have been cagey about what fans can expect at the panel, but these teases might be revealing some new hints.

Before directing four massive films for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, they were most known for their work on many popular television comedies such as Arrested Development and Community. While the former FOX comedy has a new life on Netflix, Community received a followup sixth season on Yahoo! after it was originally cancelled by NBC.

Fans have been clamoring for Rick & Morty co-creator Dan Harmon to return for Community and fulfill the original mission statement of “Six Seasons and a Movie.”

Using La Bibiloteca rap from Episode 102 of Community could hint at something such as a reunion to celebrate the show’s tenth anniversary, a new project with some of the cast members, or possibly even a tease of the new movie finally coming together.

Of course, this could prove to be disappointing for some fans as the Russos are just coming from directing the second-highest grossing film in the world with Avengers: Endgame, catapulting Marvel’s worldwide popularity to an all-time high. Fans might be eager to hear that they have another project in the works at the studio.

But the Russos are focused on making their own projects for the foreseeable future, and Marvel will indeed reveal what they have planned for the next phase in the franchise. Their Hall H will take place the following day on Saturday, July 20th, at 5:15 pm PT.

All will finally be revealed at San Diego Comic-Con next week.