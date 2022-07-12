Ryan Gosling Debunks Nova Rumors, Reveals He Wants Ghost Rider

Actor Ryan Gosling has been involved in a number of high-profile projects, and with countless stars making the leap to superhero movies, his name has been tossed around for a variety of projects, but one character we shouldn't expect him to be playing is Nova. The character was recently revealed to be getting a live-action project of some sort, with the actor confirming to Happy Sad Confused host Josh Horowitz that his involvement in such a project is just speculation. Gosling did admit, however, that if he were to get the chance to play a superhero, he'd want to play Ghost Rider.

"Ryan and I chatted about the Nova rumors yesterday which he said aren't true," Horowitz shared on Twitter. "BUT this morning Ryan reached out to me to say there is one superhero he wants to play...GHOST RIDER."

Reports emerged this past spring about Marvel Studios developing a Nova project, though without details regarding what type of project that would be. More details then emerged that claimed the project would be a limited series for Disney+, akin to Moon Knight. Interestingly enough, Moon Knight writer Sabir Pirzada is attached to the Nova project, adding more legitimacy to that project being brought to life as a TV series.

Hearing that Gosling isn't involved in any Nova project will surely be disappointing to some audiences, but his interest in Ghost Rider will likely ignite speculation that such an opportunity could arise. Adding even more excitement to that notion is knowing just how close we were to once getting a series focused on the figure.

While Nicolas Cage played Johnny Blaze in two Ghost Rider films, the character was revived for an appearance in Agents of SHIELD. Instead of Blaze, the Ghost Rider in the series was Robbie Reyes, as played by Gabriel Luna. In recent years, Hulu was on the path to deliver audiences a number of horror-themed Marvel series, which kicked off with Helstrom. However, when The Walt Disney Company purchased 20th Century Fox, a number of titles were either reimagined or scrapped entirely, with a Ghost Rider series starring Luna never moving forward.

