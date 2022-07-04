Fans Can Now Buy Ryan Gosling's Bootleg Ncuti Gatwa Doctor Who Shirt

The Doctor Who franchise is about to make history next year, when Ncuti Gatwa debuts in the titular role as the series' Fourteenth Doctor. The actor, who will be the first person of color to portray the iconic role, is currently best known for his performance in Netflix's Sex Education, and is also set to be among the ensemble cast of the currently-filming Barbie movie. Ryan Gosling, who co-stars in the film with Gatwa, recently went viral for sporting a bootleg t-shirt featuring fanart that imagines what the Fourteenth Doctor might look like, with photos of it even being shared on Gatwa's Instagram. The original artist of the fanart, @TheCyberdevil recently made it much easier for fans to add the shirt to their collection, posting it on Redbubble — complete with the same watermark as Gosling's shirt. Additionally, they pledged to donate 50% of the proceeds from the merchandise sold to The Goboka Rwanda Trust.

As worn by Ryan Gosling! Sold by the artist!



I've added my Ncuti Gatwa piece to Redubble, with watermark as worn by Ryan. As I don't own everything in the image approximately 50% of the proceeds I will make will go to The Goboka Rwanda Trust.https://t.co/Yx3nYQlno0 pic.twitter.com/tDjGeYXZIX — Matthew Purchase (@TheCyberdevil) June 28, 2022

Gatwa's Barbie co-stars have had a wide array of reactions to him being cast in the role, with fellow co-star Simu Liu revealing that the actor was able to keep it a secret for several months.

"[He] didn't tell anyone a thing," Liu explained in an interview this past May. "And then all of a sudden over the weekend he was announced. We came to work on Monday we were like 'Dude, how long have you been holding this in for?' And he's like, 'Two months.'"

"I would have combusted," Liu laughed, before adding, "He had to get security in and around not only his place of residence, but the places of residence of his entire family."

Gatwa is set to play the Fourteenth Doctor in the upcoming 60th anniversary season of Doctor Who, which will be showrun by returning series alum Russell T. Davies.

"There aren't quite the words to describe how I'm feeling," Gatwa says in a press release. "A mix of deeply honoured, beyond excited and of course a little bit scared. This role and show means so much to so many around the world, including myself, and each one of my incredibly talented predecessors has handled that unique responsibility and privilege with the utmost care. I will endeavour my upmost to do the same. Russell T Davies is almost as iconic as the Doctor himself and being able to work with him is a dream come true. His writing is dynamic, exciting, incredibly intelligent and fizzing with danger. An actor's metaphorical playground. The entire team have been so welcoming and truly give their hearts to the show. And so as much as it's daunting, I'm aware I'm joining a really supportive family. Unlike the Doctor, I may only have one heart but I am giving it all to this show."

"The future is here and it's Ncuti!" Davies added. "Sometimes talent walks through the door and it's so bright and bold and brilliant, I just stand back in awe and thank my lucky stars. Ncuti dazzled us, seized hold of the Doctor and owned those TARDIS keys in seconds. It's an honour to work with him, and a hoot, I can't wait to get started. I'm sure you're dying to know more, but we're rationing ourselves for now, with the wonderful Jodie's epic finale yet to come. But I promise you, 2023 will be spectacular!"

Gatwa's debut as Doctor Who is set to occur in 2023. Meanwhile, Barbie will be released in theaters on July 21, 2023.