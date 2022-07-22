The Gray Man Gets New Teaser From the Russo Brothers

Between its impressive cast and talented filmmakers behind the camera, Netflix's The Gray Man is easily one of the most anticipated action events of the summer, with brothers Anthony and Joe Russo releasing an all-new teaser to offer hints of the film's epic action. The teaser itself even claims that The Gray Man will be the most explosive event of the summer, as it delivers viewers a number of high-octane moments from the adventure, which brings its fair share of fireworks. You can check out the new teaser for The Gray Man below before it lands on Netflix on July 22nd.

The Gray Man is CIA operative Court Gentry (Ryan Gosling), aka, Sierra Six. Plucked from a federal penitentiary and recruited by his handler, Donald Fitzroy (Billy Bob Thornton), Gentry was once a highly skilled, Agency-sanctioned merchant of death. But now the tables have turned and Six is the target, hunted across the globe by Lloyd Hansen (Chris Evans), a former cohort at the CIA, who will stop at nothing to take him out. Agent Dani Miranda (Ana de Armas) has his back. He'll need it.

Ryan Gosling is The Gray Man and Chris Evans is his psychopathic adversary in the Netflix/AGBO-produced thriller directed by Anthony and Joe Russo, starring Ana de Armas, with Regé-Jean Page, Billy Bob Thornton, Jessica Henwick, Dhanush, Wagner Moura, and Alfre Woodard. Based on the novel The Gray Man by Mark Greaney, the screenplay is by Joe Russo, Christopher Markus, and Stephen McFeely. The producers are Joe Roth, Jeffery Kirschenbaum, Joe Russo, Anthony Russo, Mike Larocca, and Chris Castaldi. Executive producers are Patrick Newall, Christopher Markus, Stephen McFeely, Jake Aust, Angela Russo-Otstot, Geoff Haley, Zack Roth, and Palak Patel.

The concept of the project goes back nearly a decade to when the Russo brothers made their Marvel Cinematic Universe debut with Captain America: The Winter Soldier. In fact, it was their time on that project that made them want to develop a narrative in which Evans would deliver audiences a similar intensity but with much more nefarious motives.

"Getting to work with Chris for so many years through those four movies on that specific character of Captain America was such a thrill," Anthony Russo previously shared with ComicBook.com. "But of course, we started to develop a sense of what Chris is like, his capacity as an actor clearly goes way beyond all the wonderful things he brought to that character. And we wanted to do something with him that brought him as far away from that character as you possibly could. I don't know if you could get farther away from Captain America than the character he plays in The Gray Man."

The Gray Man debuts on Netflix on July 22nd.

