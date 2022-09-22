Ryan Reynolds Announces Aviation Gin Distillery Tours With Hilarious Video

Aviation Gin is doing distillery tours now and Ryan Reynolds announced the move with a hilarious new video. Portland, Oregon plays host to the distillery. A hysterical photo of Reynolds is posted on the tour line, and people are getting the usual information run down on the company. Everything goes sideways when the Deadpool star puts the tour-goers to work. People are given hard hats to sweep and package bottles for distribution. Reynolds is playing to the camera the entire time as the attendees stumble around trying to get their tasks done. It's really humorous and some people might actually go all the way to Portland if that meant they got to meet the actor in person during the tour. (No word on if this is the actual policy at this point, but you might want to wear some comfortable shoes just in case.) Check out the video for yourself down below for a better look.

When the Gin company was acquired two years ago, the Marvel star had some time to reflect. "A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit. What I didn't expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring," Reynolds said at the time. "Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I've ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We're so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading."

Like Disneyland for adults. With fewer furry suits (on weekdays). @AviationGin pic.twitter.com/kX0HnhYVVX — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 22, 2022

When he was honored at Adweek last year, Reynolds explained how Aviation manages to cut through with their wild advertisements in a crowded media landscape.

"We're really risk-averse. So, people really think that we like to shoot from the hip, because we move so quickly and that sort of stuff," he explained. "But, we really think this stuff through. We really find our guard rails. In the same way I write Deadpool. It's like, 'Okay, what is a person that's hyper-sensitive to this type of material going to say?' What's the guy who just doesn't give a **** about anything going to say? I want to find the middle where everyone feels sort of seen in that."

"I've approached that with Aviation and everything else we're working on," Reynolds continued. "Working through that lens of empathy and that guides us in a weird way. That doesn't mean that you can't be subversive or super funny, and risky, or at least feel super risky. But, it definitely prevents you from stepping in the wrong direction. I say that knowing that I am just as susceptible to stepping in something that I didn't mean to step in as anybody. There are mistakes."

