Ryan Reynolds Shuts Down After Sale of Aviation Gin

Canadian treasure and Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds earned a major paycheck last month when he announced the sale of Aviation American Gin, the alcohol company that will now be owned by industry giant Diageo. But part of Aviation's appeal was Reynolds' involvement in the marketing, helping propel the brand in a crowded market that also includes actor/owners like Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson and George Clooney. For fans wondering if the Free Guy star would remain involved, it looks like ReynoldsBot has been deactivated and Aviation might have to find a new spokesrobot.

A brand new promo posted to the Aviation social media accounts shows Reynolds isn't actually a human at all, but a highly sophisticated piece of machinery with the sole purpose of selling gin to consumers.

"Hey there, it's Ryan Reynolds from the same wooden background in my home. I just wanted to address the big news about Aviation Gin being bought by Diageo," Reynolds explained. "Now, obviously we're super happy and proud for our little gin brand, but I just want to assure everyone that nothing is going to change; in fact that we're going to be working harder than ever. And all of our success is really thanks to you guys. So from our home to yours, thank you."

The camera then cuts to show Reynolds "home" is actually on a sound stage, and that the 7.8 marketing machine is now discontinued, its mission of promoting gin and Canada finally being fulfilled.

Check out the bizarre promo below:

After the recent big news, Aviation Gin Owner(?) @VancityReynolds addresses the horse in the room. Rest assured the future is soon. 🙏✈️🍸 pic.twitter.com/vavOvXKT2S — Aviation American Gin ✈️🍸 (@AviationGin) September 3, 2020

This could be the perfect way to send off Reynolds, if that's what Aviation is planning. If Diageo has enough money to afford purchasing this company, they might be able to front the fee to keep Reynolds on as a spokesperson.

Reynolds has made it clear that Aviation American Gin's future will only grow now that Diageo is in the picture, though his involvement remains to be seen.

“A little over two years ago, I became an owner of Aviation Gin because I love the taste of Aviation more than any other spirit. What I didn’t expect was the sheer creative joy learning a new industry would bring," Reynolds said. "Growing the brand with my company, Maximum Effort Marketing, has been among the most fulfilling projects I’ve ever been involved with. I want to thank Diageo for their incredible team and passion. We’re so excited for the next chapter of Aviation Gin, which, I promise, will require just as little reading.”