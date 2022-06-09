Ryan Reynolds and Nick Cannon Team Up for Aviation Gin Vasectomy in Time for Father's Day

✖

Ryan Reynolds is rolling out a Fathers Day-themed drink featuring Aviation Gin, and he's found a perfect spokesperson to team with: prolific celebrity father Nick Cannon, who has fathered 7 kids and counting, with more coming later this year. The drink, called the Aviation Gin Vasectomy, was unveiled on Twitter with a short video that features Cannon and plays off his fertility as a gag about the inefficacy of the "vasectomy" part of the drink. This is of course not the first funny Aviation Gin ad. It's also not the first custom drink; a while back, Reynolds watched the Green Lantern movie, apparently for the first time, and had a Green Lantern-themed drink he designed for the occasion.

And...yeah. The "vasectomy" part is tied into recent news that Cannon is expecting more kids in 2022. He jokes in the ad that he needs a vasectomy, for sure.

"The stork is on the way," Cannon recently said on the Lip Service podcast. "Though he refrained from confirming how many more children may be coming, he did joke, "If you thought it was a lot of kids last year."

You can see the spot below.

Congrats to @NickCannon! Yes, it’s delicious, but the Aviation Vasectomy is clearly not yet 100% effective. pic.twitter.com/0nHwi2MXox — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) June 8, 2022

Cannon had made a public declaration of celibacy after the death of his son in 2021, but admits that it was a bad idea, and that he didn't last very long.

This is a different approach than Reynolds's Mothers Day ad, which featured his own mother popping in to appear with him.

As noted above, there have been a lot of fun ads and campaigns for Aviation Gin. Recently, Reynolds hired LeVar Burton for a commercial after the star's successful campaign to become an interim Jeopardy! host. He also did a Green Lantern watch party, which he needed his gin to get through. Aviation Gin isn't the only company Reynolds has a hand in. In fact, he graced the cover of Entrepreneur Magazine last year. Through his production company, Maximum Effort, Reynolds has put out an array of great ads for his company, Mint Mobile, including one that brought Rick Moranis out of retirement and another that featured a Cameo from Gary Busey. Maximum Effort also made a funny Match.com commercial in the past and Reynolds has been doing some great HighKey snacks ads as the voice of the Sugar Panda.