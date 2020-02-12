Ryan Reynolds Reacts To Grandma Watching NSFW Deadpool Scene

Deadpool helped push the superhero genre into new and exciting territory when it was released in 2016, and the passion project from star and producer Ryan Reynolds kickstarted a franchise. The film also opened people’s eyes to plenty of not-safe-for-work ideas in its groundbreaking love scene between the titular hero and his girlfriend Vanessa (Morena Baccarin), and it’s still opening eyes, literally. One fan posted a photo from his hospital bed, revealing that his grandmother had come to visit him just in time to see this sequence play out in real time on the TV in his room. Luckily Reynolds himself had some kind words to share.

“This scene kept my grandma going for an extra two years,” Reynods tweeted, poking fun at the situation.

Videos by ComicBook.com

We can only imagine how everyone’s grandmother would react to seeing Deadpool ripped in half as he is in Deadpool 2, or re-growing his baby legs in the same movie.

This scene kept my grandma going for an extra two years. #blessed https://t.co/6RfdGgmuHx — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) February 11, 2020

It remains to be seen when Reynolds will next suit up as the Merc with a mouth for the big screen, though the actor previously revealed that the third Deadpool movie is in development with Marvel Studios with “the whole team” working on the sequel

“Yeah we’re working on it right now with the whole team,” Reynolds said on Christmas Eve. “We’re over at Marvel [Studios] now, which is like the big leagues all of a sudden. It’s kinda crazy. So yeah, we’re working on it.”

It seemed like a foregone conclusion that Disney would find some way to make more Deadpool movies, regardless of how they fit or didn’t fit with the MCU. Until Joker arrived this year, Deadpool and Deadpool 2 were the highest grossing R-rated movies in box office history, each making more than $780 million around the globe. There’s no way Disney would ever pass up on that kind of mass appeal. Though Marvel Studios has not officially spoken about the sequel in any capacity, several release dates for untitled Marvel Studios movies have been set by Disney, reaching into 2022 and 2023.

Later this year Reynolds will be seen this year in Shawn Levy’s (Stranger Things, Night at the Museum) Free Guy alongside Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, and Taika Waititi. He’ll also be reteaming up with Samuel L. Jackson and Salma Hayek for The Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard which debuts in August.