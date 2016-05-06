Sebastian Stan Credits Sharon Carter and Steve Rogers Kiss For Starting The Falcon and the Winter Soldier

✖

The first episode of The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hit Disney+ today and saw the return of Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) as they deal with the aftermath of Avengers: Endgame. The show is also expected to see the return of some characters from Captain America: Civil War, including Daniel Brühl as Baron Zemo and Emily VanCamp as Sharon Carter/Agent 13. In fact, during the series' virtual launch event, Stan joked that the kiss VanCamp's character shared with Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) in Civil War paved the way for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

"Well, my favorite memories start with a kiss that you had, Emily, because when you kissed Steve Rogers, that basically is what started our show, so thank you," Stan shared with a laugh. "Kissing Chris Evans, and then Anthony and I have a scene in the back of the car, and then we can have the show that we have today."

During the launch event, VanCamp talked about how she's "happy to be back" in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and teased what's next for her character.

"I think this time around, though, we see a little bit of a different Sharon, which was really exciting. We get to see where she's been after all this time after she's sort of made all of these sacrifices," VanCamp teased. "It was really intriguing to see this new sort of perspective that she has, and it's always fun to do these films and these shows and to take these characters on these long journeys. Here we are again, and it's fun to see a different side of her, I think."

You can watch the full online event here and you can find the official description for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below:

"Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.' The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier's premiere is now streaming on Disney+, and you can watch it right here. The rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe's 2021 line-up includes Black Widow in theatres on May 7th, Loki debuting on Disney+ on June 11th, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings in theatres on July 9th, What If... on Disney+ this summer, Eternals in theatres on November 5th, Hawkeye and Ms. Marvel is coming to Disney+ later in the year, and Marvel's Spider-Man: No Way Home in theatres on December 17th.