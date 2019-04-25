Falcon and the Winter Soldier Showrunner Explains How Long After Avengers: Endgame Series Is Set

✖

The time has almost come! The Falcon and the Winter Soldier finally premieres on Disney+ this Friday. The show is set to follow Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/The Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) after the events of Avengers: Endgame. The series' showrunner, Malcolm Spellman, has been giving interviews ahead of the release and sharing some information about what to expect. While chatting with Cinema Blend, the writer discussed how long after Avengers: Endgame the show takes place.

"It's close enough that the blip or snap, whatever you wanna call it, defines every single thing that happens in the series," Spellman shared. "Basically, I don’t know what half the world's population is, maybe 3.5 billion people, have been gone for five years, they have suddenly reappeared. That has created a global crisis, which sounds, I’m sure, familiar. That’s my go-to line. And all the villains are born from that and all the heroes are responding to that, so it’s close enough that it’s still very real." You can watch a clip of Spellman's response in the tweet below:

ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis took part in the show's global press conference this week and learned a lot of interesting information about the upcoming series, including when Spellman knew Sam and Bucky were the future of the MCU.

"There was about a 12-second moment in Civil War where it feels like every single Marvel fan knew that these two guys were gonna be able to support a movie or a franchise. In doing the interviews, you can't really take credit for the tone because in that 12 seconds, everybody knew what it was gonna be...the buddy two-hands genre, what we loved about them is the range, tonally, is you can go from as gritty as 48 Hours to as funny as Rush Hour...it allows Sebastian and Anthony to do what they do and create that magic."

You can find the official description for The Falcon and the Winter Soldier below.

"Following the events of 'Avengers: Endgame,' Sam Wilson/Falcon (Anthony Mackie) and Bucky Barnes/Winter Soldier (Sebastian Stan) team up in a global adventure that tests their abilities—and their patience—in Marvel Studios’ 'The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.' The all-new series is directed by Kari Skogland; Malcolm Spellman is the head writer."

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier hits Disney+ on March 19th, and you can watch it right here.