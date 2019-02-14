Sebastian Stan Replaces Chris Evans in Netflix Thriller ‘The Devil All the Time’

It might sound inevitable, but Chris Evans is going to be replaced by Sebastian Stan… in a Netflix movie. So Marvel Studios fans can rest easy, because it’s not happening in the Avengers franchise. Well, not yet, at least.

A new report from Deadline indicates that Evans has a scheduling issue that will prevent him from appearing in The Devil All The Time, and the role will instead be played by his on-screen MCU sidekick Stan.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The Netflix movie is being directed by Antonio Campos and will see Stan star alongside Tom Holland, Jason Clarke, Mia Wasakowska, Robert Pattinson, Riley Keough and Bill Skarsgard. Antonio co-wrote the film alongside Paulo Campos based on the 2011 novel of the same name by Donald Ray Pollack.

The synopsis of the book indicates fans can expect a modern thriller with a gothic twist:

“The Devil All the Time is a hauntingly intense portrait of America and a shattering vision of violence and redemption. Set in rural southern Ohio and West Virginia, it follows a cast of riveting and bizarre characters from the end of the Second World War to the 1960s. Willard Russell is a tormented veteran of the carnage in the South Pacific who can t save his beautiful wife, Charlotte, from a slow death by cancer no matter how much sacrificial blood he pours on his ‘prayer log’.

“Carl and Sandy Henderson, a husband-and-wife team of serial killers, trawl America s highways searching for suitable models to photograph and exterminate. The spider-handling preacher Roy, and his crippled virtuoso-guitar-playing sidekick, Theodore, are running from the law. And caught in the middle of all this is Arvin Eugene Russell, Willard and Charlotte s orphaned son, who grows up to be a good but also violent man in his own right. Donald Ray Pollock braids his plot lines into a taut, gothic narrative that will leave readers astonished and deeply moved. With his first novel, he proves himself a master storyteller in the grittiest and most uncompromising American grain.”

Filming begins soon, but there’s no release date attached to the project yet.

Fans will likely see Stan and Evans reunite on screen as Bucky Barnes and Steve Rogers when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.