Avengers: Doomsday Trailer Is Hiding a Mystery Character, But the Answer May Actually Be Obvious

After months of anticipation, the official trailer for Avengers: Doomsday was finally released by Marvel Studios today, delivering new footage from the highly-anticipated movie and giving fans crossovers they never imagined. On top of finally showing the Fantastic Four on screen with the Avengers (and New Avengers neé Thunderbolts), the Avengers: Doomsday trailer finally has members of the X-Men facing off against characters from the Marvel Cinematic Universe proper. Furthermore, as expected, we finally get a hint of Robert Downey Jr’s voice as Doctor Doom, and a tease of just how powerful he really is.

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The Avengers: Doomsday trailer is also hiding some secrets. On top of confirming what the big tease was at the end of Thunderbolts* last year, it offered a glimpse of Loki’s role in the film, and a reunion between Steve Rogers and Thor. This is where the trailer very cleverly hid something, hoping that fans wouldn’t notice. In the moment when Steve calls over Mjolnir to him and proves to Thor that he’s the real Captain America, there’s something else in the frame, a figure standing behind him. Who is this mystery character? And has the trailer already confirmed who it might be?

Avengers: Doomsday Has a Hidden Character Behind Steve Rogers

As noted, the moment of reunion between Steven and Thor, where the two come face-to-face for the first time in years, is a great spot in the trailer for Marvel to hide something. With all the focus being on who Thor is talking to, and the fact that Mjolnir flies to their hand, it primes fans to be ready for the return of Captain America. To that end, it means we have to wonder, who the heck is that standing behind Steve?

There are two possibilities here. The first is that perhaps this mystery character standing behind Steve is actually Loki, and the clever editing of the clip where Thor says “It’s not possible” is actually his reaction to seeing his brother alive and well, and not Steve Rogers. Normally this would seem far-fetched, but the Avengers: Doomsday trailer goes out of its way to make sure to highlight Loki’s presence in the film, revealing him in his TVA uniform (seemingly using his position in the group to move Steve to an alternate universe).

This leaves us with the second possibility, and the one that seems the most likely. The figure standing behind Steve isn’t a person at all, but perhaps a suit on display in the Fantastic Four’s spaceship (it’s clear that this is the location, as the windows, lights, and paint on the inside are exactly the same). Given the geography of the ship itself, it’s unclear whose suit this would be, or where on the ship this even is, but fans can just barely glimpse a figure standing in this same pose at the very start of the first shot of Thor on the FF’s ship.

So which is it? A mystery character cleverly waiting in the wings and witnessing an epic MCU reunion? Or is it a costume waiting for a hero to put it on ahead of another battle? Re-watch the trailer yourself and try to figure it out:

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Avengers: Doomsday hits theaters on December 18th.

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