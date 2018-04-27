Sebastian Stan Is “100%” Down For A Winter Soldier Spin-Off

#SebastianStan says he would be "down, 100%" to do a Winter Soldier spin-off film https://t.co/dHMagOpRAk pic.twitter.com/e8gpTkeAMb — Variety (@Variety) April 24, 2018

These days, it feels like the entire world is keeping an eye on Marvel Studios. In just a few days, the company will finally bring Avengers: Infinity War to the world, and the hyped film plans to showcase most of its universe's heroes. Guys like Bucky Barnes will get to show off to fans all around the world, but that isn't all Sebastian Stan wants to do with the hero.

You know, since the actor is totally down to star in a full-on movie that's all about the Winter Soldier.

Fans learned a little about Stan's hopes for Bucky when the actor stopped by to chat with Variety. The star showed up to support Bucky and the gang at the world premiere for Avengers: Infinity War, and it was there Stan said he's down to do a spin-off movie.

"Of course," the actor said. "I mean, the thing about these movies is that we've had a lot of them, but there's always pieces you feel like you can still explore and go back over. Every time you play the character you learn something new and you want to go back and do it again, so of course."

Continuing, the actor even gave a small hint at what such a spin-off could be about. "If it is to get into some of the past, for example, that we haven't seen then I'd be down 100%."

So far, Marvel Studios has not breathed any word of a Winter Soldier spin-off, but fans will never say never. The character made a memorable debut in Captain America: The First Avenger, and Bucky made a massive comeback once Captain America: The Winter Soldier dropped. Ever since the character returned to the MCU, audiences have been asking for more of him, so Marvel Studios might find some time to give Bucky a solo project sometime in the future. And, if the studio cannot find the time, then here's to hoping the guy makes a lengthy appearance in the long-awaited Black Widow spin-off.

Avengers: Infinity War, Marvel's biggest film to date, is set to hit theaters on April 27, one week earlier than its original premiere date on May 4. Marvel will follow the film up with Ant-Man and the Wasp on July 6, and Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019. The sequel to Avengers: Infinity War is still without a title, and it will arrive next year on May 3.