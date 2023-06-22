Secret Invasion: Marvel Fans Upset Over SPOILER'S Shocking Death
The first episode of Secret Invasion was released on Disney+ yesterday, and it's been a hot topic on social media thanks to the show's use of AI in the opening credits and the shocking death of a longstanding Marvel Cinematic Universe character. Warning: Spoilers Ahead! At the end of the first episode, Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) attempts to stop a bombing planned by the Skrulls with the help of his longtime allies Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Sadly, they are unable to prevent the attack and Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) morphs into Fury and shoots Hill. The episode ends with her death, and fans are not happy that she's already gone.
Smulders first appeared as Maria Hill in The Avengers in 2012, and she went on to play the role in Captain America: The Winter Solider, multiple episodes of Agents of SHIELD, Avengers: Age of Ultron, Avengers: Infinity War, Avengers: Endgame, and Spider-Man: No Way Home (although, it's revealed at the end of the film that she was actually Talos' wife, Soren, in disguise). Many fans have felt Maria Hill never got her time to shine in the MCU, and were hoping Secret Invasion would be her big chance. While fans may be upset, Smulders has talked about her role in the show and made it seems as though she is happy with how things played out.
"I'm really excited about it and it's a very different tone that I have seen, especially like having Sam in anything is just a thrill to watch but I think it really like just sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see, so I was really excited about that," Smulders told TV Line. "I would like to say it's the most depth I've been able to show off Maria Hill. I think that's the beauty of the series that Marvel is doing, is you're able to really like get the backstory of these characters like what is, what are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee. You know, it's not like we gotta get the guy to go do the thing like we gotta save the world, again, you know it's like, well, let's just have a chat. Let's go for a walk, you know, so we get to have those kinds of moments and be a little bit more intimate with the characters, so it's really exciting."
You can check out some of the reactions to Maria Hill's death from fans on Twitter below...
We're All Shocked
#SecretInvasion— chris (@chrisdadeviant) June 21, 2023
they BROUGHT MARIA HILL BACK only to kill her in the first episode???? pic.twitter.com/65WSzho85y
Pain
The way Maria Hill got shot by the hands of someone who looked like one of if not the only person who’s been by her side for years IM UNWELL she better get up in the next episode 😭😭 #SecretInvasion #mariahill pic.twitter.com/IsgQS5RBHb— 𝙶𝚒𝚜𝚎𝚕𝚕𝚎✖️✖️//💥⏳🥀🐉 (@giselleb1234) June 21, 2023
Seriously, Though
Watching the first episode of #SecretInvasion and I was thinking how it’s so nice to finally see some Maria Hill development and then pic.twitter.com/T596sUIUUH— Mr. Wayne🦇 (@ArkhamNumb) June 21, 2023
Oh, This Stings
#secretinvasion spoilers //— CLOSED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE. (@BLACKHlLL) June 22, 2023
Fan Theories
// #SecretInvasion spoilers //— nic || secret invasion era (@skyezorel) June 21, 2023
on the avengers: earth’s mightiest heroes secret invasion episode maria hill was an lmd when the skrulls shot her so I don’t think maria hill is really dead #MariaHill #NickFury pic.twitter.com/6w7EyxVPiK
Holding Out Hope
#SecretInvasion— P | SECRET INVASION (@avengersxwanda) June 21, 2023
marvel. i swear. i BETTER see maria hill alive before the show ends. pic.twitter.com/qxK2xfJ1q4
They're Not Wrong
Sif and Maria Hill are funny in the way that both of them have been MIA for years and people got so excited when they finally were announced for a new project that ended up wasting both of them
both are underutilized characters whose only moment to shine was in Agents of SHIELD pic.twitter.com/i5DUCGdCTr— Josh 🌨️ PRATT DAY!!! (@celestialdevils) June 21, 2023
The Anger Stage
they were chasing fucking bombs why didn't they bring security equipment why maria wasn't wearing a bulletproof vest just in case FFS they aren't rookies they should have taken the necessary precautions I CAN'T EVERY SINGLE THING WAS WRONG HERE I FEEL SICK #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/4S4snEbREp— xiomi ⴵ MARIA HILL 🕊 (@HILLROMANOFF) June 21, 2023
You Have To Laugh To Keep From Crying
Colbie Smulders promoting Maria Hill in Secret Invasion after reading the ep 1 script pic.twitter.com/2G5HJV0AAe— ogbrownnerd (@ogbrownnerd) June 21, 2023
At Least The Memes Are Good
Me after watching the 1st Episode of #SecretInvasion 😭😭 .. I hate #Marvel .. #MariaHill #DisneyPlus pic.twitter.com/28AUQeH19y— Hyllda_Danyella (@hildadaniela) June 21, 2023
Love This Idea
Nick Fury has done it once, he can do it again. Project T.A.H.I.T.I #SecretInvasion#AgentHillLives #MariaHill pic.twitter.com/5xXp9Mlsnq— Junaid Badar (@Junaidbadar20) June 21, 2023
Thank You
if you’re in need of comfort after the #SecretInvasion ending, here’s Maria Hill smiling on your tl pic.twitter.com/TU3znyiaw1— malachi (@MCUMarvels) June 21, 2023
Always and Forever
i love you special guest star cobie smulders as maria hill pic.twitter.com/Wbpe9ZpLJ6— van (@mcutanthamore) June 21, 2023
The second episode of Secret Invasion drops on Disney+ on June 28th. How do you feel about Maria Hill's death? Tell us in the comments!prev