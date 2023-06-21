Secret Invasion Premiere Stuns With Shocking MCU Death

At long last, the Skrull invasion has hit the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Wednesday marked the arrival of the first episode of Marvel's Secret Invasion, a six-episode limited series that follows Nick Fury on a mission to weed out the dangerous Skrulls hiding in plain sight around the planet. Throughout the marketing campaign, the series has been billed as something of a departure for the MCU, a darker, grittier type of tale that resembles a '70s spy thriller more than a superhero story. The first episode definitely has plenty of thrills, and it ends with a major shock that establishes the stakes are higher than ever.

WARNING: This article contains MAJOR SPOILERS for the first episode of Marvel's Secret Invasion! Continue reading at your own risk...

Who Dies in the Secret Invasion Premiere?

Secret Invasion doesn't take very long to claim its first major casualty, with a significant MCU death taking place at the end of the very first episode. Surprisingly Maria Hill is killed in action, shot by a Skrull who was pretending to be Nick Fury.

During the big finale of the episode, Fury, Hill, and Talos were acting on a tip from G'iah and following some Skrulls that were potentially carrying bombs. In the middle of a crowded square, Gravik set off the bombs, killing many and causing pandemonium. Trying to stop the Skrulls, Maria met up with Fury, only it wasn't actually Fury.

It seemed for a moment like maybe Maria was the Skrull and Fury had figured her out, but that wasn't the case. Upon dying, Maria didn't change into a Skrull form, proving that it was actually her that had been killed. The real Fury saw her die, but quickly had to escape the scene with Talos.

Maria Hill, played by Cobie Smulders, has been a part of the MCU since The Avengers in 2012, and it seemed like she was poised to take on an even bigger role now that Nick Fury has closer ties to the galactic parts of the franchise. It seems, at least for now, that Smulders' MCU run is over.

A Darker MCU Than We're Used to

Between Maria Hill's death and some of the graphic violence shown throughout the episode, Secret Invasion is setting itself apart as potentially the most adult entry in the MCU. Speaking to ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis about the series, director Ali Selim talked about exploring a darker corner of the franchise.

"I mean, Kevin Feige and Marvel said, 'This is the tone of the show, and this is what we want it to be, and we want it to be darker, and go for the violence. Just go for it,'" Selim explained. "And then it's an ongoing conversation as you're editing about 'Should the bullet hit the head, or hit the heart? Where would the bullet hit? And what color would the blood be?' So I think that all becomes a different conversation but ultimately, it all goes back to: how do you best tell the story?"

