New Marvel Secret Invasion Details Revealed by Cobie Smulders: "It's a Very Different Tone"

Secret Invasion will be one of the major upcoming Marvel Studios projects to hit the Disney+ streaming service, and it looks like Samuel L. Jackson and his costars will have their work cut out for them. Marvel Studios released the first teaser for the series during their D23 presentation and it gave us a look at what will happen in the series. We get to see the return of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) and it looks like she hasn't missed a step after the events of Spider-Man: Far From Home. The actress was busy promoting her upcoming project High School, and she was asked some questions about the "very different" Secret Invasion series.

"I'm really excited about it and it's a very different tone that I have seen, especially like having Sam in anything is just a thrill to watch but I think it really like just sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see, so I was really excited about that," Smulders told TV Line "I would like to say it's the most depth I've been able to show off Maria Hill. I think that's the beauty of the series that Marvel is doing, is you're able to really like get the backstory of these characters like what is, what are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee. You know, it's not like we gotta get the guy to go do the thing like we gotta save the world, again, you know it's like, well, let's just have a chat. Let's go for a walk, you know, so we get to have those kinds of moments and be a little bit more intimate with the characters, so it's really exciting."

"I don't know about the turning points or where they go from here. Things happen of course. I mean, Marvel, they're geniuses, so they're going to be setting up something that I can't talk about or that I don't have the ability to understand. It's a really fascinating concept and I think that the way they're portrayed and the twists and turns that they take people on is going to be really worth it and really exciting." The Secret Invasion star added.

Marvel Studios unveiled their plans for the next three years with two new Avengers movies being announced. Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars will both make their way into theaters in 2025. This may seem like it's pretty far away, but Marvel is known for teasing their upcoming films with post-credit scenes. But, it seems like they might be doing it differently this time around. During a new interview with ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios boss Kevin Feige reveals how the post-credits scenes could build towards the next two Avengers films.

"The truth is, all of the tags are never just about the future. There are tags that are eating shwarma, Captain America saying you know you gotta learn patience, sometimes, you know, you wait for something that's not worth it. So they are always fun for us," Feige told us. "We don't want everything to feel the same. So some of the tags will connect and some of them won't. Some of the films and shows will connect; some of them won't. I think it's just as important that we can have standalone introductory stories like Ms. Marvel, like Moon Knight, in addition to things that interconnect and build towards the larger story. A lot of what we've been doing has been building to this larger story, obviously with The Kang Dynasty and the Multiverse Saga, and now I think people will, I hope, come along for the ride. Both where it's you're on the express train to the finale, also when it's fun, as many of our Phase 1, 2 and 3 films were."

The most recent Marvel Studios film to hit theaters was Thor: Love and Thunder.

