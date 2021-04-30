Secret Invasion Casts Killian Scott in Mystery Role

✖

Add another name to the ever-expanding cast of Marvel's upcoming TV series, Secret Invasion. The Skrull-centric TV project, led by former SHIELD director Nick Fury, has been steadily adding some big names to its roster as it gears up for production. On Friday, Deadline broke the news that yet another star had joined the ranks. Killian Scott, star of Damnation, Dublin Murders, and Ripper Street, is now a part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

According to Deadline's report, Scott is in final negotiations to join Secret Invasion in an unspecified role. To this point, the identity of every new addition to the Secret Invasion cast has been kept under wraps. The only known characters in the series are being played by Samuel L. Jackson and Ben Mendelsohn, who will be reprising the MCU roles of Nick Fury and Talos, respectively.

Scott is the fourth Marvel newcomer cast in Secret Invasion. One Night in Miami breakout Kingsley Ben-Adir will likely be playing a villain in the series. The Crown's Olivia Colman and Game of Thrones star Emilia Clarke are also part of the all-star cast.

The Secret Invasion storyline from Marvel Comics centers around an event in which people and heroes all around the globe are secretly shape-shifting Skrulls in disguise. In the MCU, the only Skrulls we've seen so far have been allies to Earth, so the storyline will already be going through some changes. The series will also have far fewer characters than the comic storyline, which featured just about every hero in the Marvel Universe.

While speaking to ComicBook.com, Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige explained that the focus will be on the story itself, not cramming in as many cameos as possible.

“Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no,” Feige told us. “It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame? like publishing?’”

Secret Invasion will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet. The series will follow after other MCU TV titles on Disney+, such as WandaVision, The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Loki, Hawkeye, and Ms. Marvel.

What do you think of the Secret Invasion cast so far? Let us know in the comments!