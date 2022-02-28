Secret Invasion Set Photo Reveals the Best Hawkeye Easter Egg in the MCU

The Disney+ series Hawkeye is proving to have a lasting impact on the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as another of its Easter eggs has been spotted in set photos for its sister series, Secret Invasion. Even though Moon Knight will be the next Marvel Studios series to debut on Disney+, it will be followed up by Secret Invasion at some point later in the year. The limited series will reunite Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Ben Mendelsohn (Talos) while adapting the popular Marvel Comics event that revealed how Skrulls had infiltrated Earth. However, a new set photo shows how Secret Invasion has instead been taken over by Hawkeye.

The Secret Invasion set photo shows what looks to be a New York City subway system with businesses and shops. On one of the walls is a banner for “Rogers the Musical,” which was the musical play that Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) took his family to in the first episode of Hawkeye. The banner reads, “Coming to the West End!” There are also quotes from different publications: “A Super-Powered Sensation,” “Super-Music,” “Super-Staging,” and “Super-Power.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

LOWKEY SCEAMING ON THE INSIDE 🤯🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/huOthv0RIZ — roxy ⧗ Agatha all Along ✨️ (@Roxmanoff) February 27, 2022

Some more leaked photos from Secret Invasion also gave fans their first look at one of the Skrulls, as well as an underwater setting. So much of the series is being kept under a hood of mystery, it’s hard to take any information away from what’s seen in the photos. But for now, it allows fans to keep up with each new update.

Marvel Comics announced a sequel to 2008’s Secret Invasion by writer Ryan North (Squirrel Girl) and artist Francesco Mobili (Daredevil). North noted readers don’t have to be up to date on the previous installment in order to pick up and enjoy this year’s event.

“It’s a sequel in that it takes place in the same Marvel Universe as the first one and everyone in the story remembers the first one happening, but it’s more of a standalone story because they’ve all learned from that adventure and aren’t interested in seeing it go the same way twice, where they almost lose the Earth to alien invaders,” Ryan North told IGN. “You don’t have to have any of the 2008 series to enjoy this, of course – the book tells you all you need to know – but if you have there’s a few little callbacks you’ll catch.”

Secret Invasion is expected to premiere later this year on Disney+.