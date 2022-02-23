Marvel’s Secret Invasion Set Photos Reveal New Look at Skrull and Underwater Setting

A new batch of Marvel’s Secret Invasion set photos are now out there, and they reveal some new looks at a Skrull character, as well as an underwater set piece that will be part of the show. Other photos reveal what looks to be some kind of car action sequence, while another shows crew members hanging out with weaponry that looks like it’ll be part of a big jungle action shootout. Like everything with Secret Invasion, it’s a tantalizing bit of mystery for this upcoming espionage-action series that dripping with secrets.

Previous leaks from the Secret Invasion set have included looks at series stars and Marvel Cinematic Universe veterans Samuel L. Jackson (Nick Fury) and Cobie Smulders (Maria Hill), as well as newcomers like Ben-Adir and Emilia Clarke. Of course, nothing we’ve seen so far actually tells us anything about the plot of the series, other than what we know from established teases in the MCU canon. Those include Spider-Man: Far From Home‘s post-credits scene of Nick Fury commanding a base full of Skrulls in space, while Ben Mendelsohn’s Skrull leader Talos and his wife are impersonating Fury and Hill on Earth.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Secret Invasion producer Ben Schwartz has teased Marvel fans with the ideas that the original Marvel Comics “Secret Invasion” storyline will not necessarily be a window into spoilers about the MCU show:

“Like all of [Marvel’s] adaptations, it’s definitely not a 1:1 adaptation of the comic books, although it takes a lot of that kind of paranoid spirit, and runs with it,” Schwartz previously told TheDirect. “I think that’s literally everything I can say about it. We’re going to leave the ‘secret’ in Secret Invasion for now.”

Rumors have pointed to the Secret Invasion series doing everything from possibly setting up the next big Marvel Cosmic/Earth epic battle, or even opening unexpected doors to franchises like X-Men.

All Kevin Feige will say is that fans should expect a more focused character story as opposed to an all-out Marvel “event”:

“Well, there were more characters in the Secret Invasion comic series than there were in Endgame so, no,” Feige told ComicBook.com in 2021. “It’s not that but it very much is a showcase for Sam Jackson and Ben Mendelson and tapping into the paranoia elements of the Secret Invasion comic series that was great with the twists and turns that that took. So, that’s certainly our focus more than, ‘Can we cram in more characters than Endgame?”

Directed by Thomas Bezucha (The Family Stone, Let Him Go) and Ali Selim (Criminal Minds, Manhunt), Secret Invasion stars Samuel L. Jackson, Cobie Smulders, and Ben Mendelsohn. The show also introduces new stars to the MCU, including Emilia Clarke (Game of Thrones, Solo: A Star Wars Story), Kingsley Ben-Adir (The OA, Peaky Blinders), Killian Scott (Love/Hate, Damnation), Carmen Ejogo (Fantastic Beasts, True Detective), Christopher McDonald (Family Law, Ballers), and Olivia Colman (Fleabag, The Crown) in undisclosed roles.

Marvel’s Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ later in 2022.