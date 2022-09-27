Secret Invasion Star Cobie Smulders Says Fans Will See Nick Fury and Maria Hill in New Light

Secret Invasion is set to launch on Disney+ early next year, and it could prove to be a monumental part of Phase Five of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The television miniseries will be based on the 2008-2009 crossover event of the same name, and is expected to feature an ensemble of franchise veterans and newbies in an intense story. In a recent interview with TVLine, Maria Hill actress Cobie Smulders teased exactly what that will entail, including that it will showcase the most in-depth look at the character that we've seen yet.

"It looks so good," Smulders raved, "and it's a very different tone than I've seen [in the MCU]. I mean, having Sam [Jackson] in anything is just a thrill to watch, but I think it really sets his character up in a really interesting way that I've always wanted to see."

"It's the most depth I've been able to show of Maria Hill," Smulders continued. "That's the beauty of these series that Marvel is doing, you're able to really get backstory of these characters. What are the conversations that happen when they're just sitting around drinking coffee? It's not like, 'We've gotta get the bad guys! We've gotta get the thing! We've gotta save the world again!' It's like, 'Let's just have a chat, let's go for a walk.' We get to see those kinds of moments and be a bit more intimate with the characters."

Given the significance that Secret Invasion had on the larger Marvel universe in the comics, Smulders played coy as to whether or not the television series will follow suit — but teased that Marvel Studios is definitely planning something.

"They're geniuses at Marvel, so they're going to be setting up something that I can't talk about or have the ability to understand," Smulders argued.

Secret Invasion will center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. Other MCU veterans will include Smulders as Maria Hill, Don Cheadle as James "Rhodey" Rhodes / War Machine, and Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross. New cast members will include Emilia Clarke, Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, Dermot Mulroney, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

