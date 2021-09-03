Shang-Chi: Razor Fist Actor Florian Munteanu Recalls Marvel Secrecy From Start

✖

Marvel Studios' commitment to secrecy and making sure things don't leak out is very well publicized at this point. Recently Loki star Owen Wilson shared the mysterious message he received after accidentally letting some info about his role slip prior to the show's debut and frankly it should have talent thinking twice about leaking stuff. Speaking in a new interview with ComicBook.com, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Florian Munteanu (who plays Marvel villain Razor Fist) opened up about the intense levels of hush-hush happening at Marvel that the payoff of learning new info is worth it.

"I feel like the process itself is not too different to other movies," Munteanu revealed. "I mean, you audition, you do scenes, you send them over, you send the self tapes over. And then the tough part starts because you have to wait and you don't know if anything happens. Obviously, I knew that it was for a Marvel movie and since I'm a big fan of the MCU and a comic nerd myself, I put one-and-one together and I knew this has to be Shang-Chi. Once I was reading through the scenes, I knew. I just didn't know what character it was for, what exact character. But then I feel like three or four weeks later, I got a call from my agency and they told me, 'Hey, Marvel wants to talk to you.' And it's like, hell yeah."

Munteanu is certainly no stranger to secrecy in film roles though having previously appeared in the hit sequel Creed II and with the highly-anticipated video game adaptation Borderlands next on his schedule.

He's not the only Marvel star with secrecy experience though Spider-Man: No Way Home star Hannibal Buress recently debuted a new rap all about the film and how he doesn't know what he shot that is in the final cut. Recent Marvel recruit Emilia Clarke, who will appear in the Secret Invasion Disney+ series, opened up about it on a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“I’m pretty sure we can say it’s called Secret Invasion," Clarke revealed. "But I’m already scared. The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team, and I am convinced there is a man outside my house. There’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he’s undercover."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, and all its secrets, will debut in theaters on September 3.