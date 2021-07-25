✖

After breakout roles in Game of Thrones and the Star Wars franchise, Emilia Clarke is headed into another high-octane genre world, with a role in the Marvel Cinematic Universe series Secret Invasion. While details are still very slim surrounding Clarke's role in the project, fans are definitely excited to see her join the MCU — and according to the actress, that secrecy definitely isn't going away anytime soon. During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her new Image Comics series M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, Clarke confirmed that she does have a role in the Marvel series, and revealed that she thinks there might be an undercover member of Marvel's security team making sure she doesn't spoil things.

“I’m pretty sure we can say it’s called Secret Invasion," Clarke revealed. "But I’m already scared. The first people I spoke to from Marvel were their security team, and I am convinced there is a man outside my house. There’s been a car parked there for a long time, and I swear to God, he’s undercover."

When Fallon mentioned that Clarke has experience keeping spoilers secret from Game of Thrones, the actress responded, "That’s what I thought, but they schooled me. I don’t know what to do."

Clarke previously spoke to ComicBook.com about her role in the series, and while she didn't reveal any details, she did express an excitement about joining "the cool kid crowd" of the MCU.

"I just think what they're doing right now is so exciting and so cool, and so on the cutting edge of it. I feel like they're like the Apple of this world," Clarke explained to ComicBook.com earlier this year. "To be part of that family feels like, 'Oh my god, I'm in the cool kid crowd. That's so cool.' Honestly speaking, the people that are making this are what pushed me over the line to really wanting to do it. I just think that everyone's heart and heads are in the right place with this one."

Secret Invasion is expected to draw inspiration from the 2008 comic storyline of the same name, and center around MCU veterans Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn) as they deal with an invasion of shape-shifting Skrulls who have infiltrated all aspects of life on Earth. In addition to Clarke, new cast members will include Kingsley Ben-Adir, Olivia Colman, Carmen Ejogo, Christopher McDonald, and Killian Scott. The series will be written and executive produced by Kyle Bradstreet, and directed by Thomas Bezucha and Ali Selim.

Secret Invasion is expected to debut on Disney+ at a later date.