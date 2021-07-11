WandaVision: Paul Bettany Addresses Marvel Studios' "Frustrating" Secrecy

✖

WandaVision came to an end back in March, but Paul Bettany (Vision) has still be sharing a lot of fun content about the series. When the star is not taking to Instagram to post behind-the-scenes photos, he's chatting about his time with Marvel in various interviews. Recently, Bettany had a long talk with Angélique Roché for ACE Universe Presents: A Conversation with Paul Bettany and was asked how it feels to finally be able to talk about WandaVision freely after all of the secrecy.

"Yeah, it’s great. I mean, it’s a frustrating process, but one I really understand and really believe in. I think that Marvel, Kevin Feige, Louis D'Esposito, they all have a very, you know, they have a strict 'don’t talk about it' policy, which I really can get behind. I come from a family - my dad was an actor, my mom was a singer - and my mom and dad always had this thing, you never show people the costumes before the curtain goes up, you know? Don’t show people how the magic trick is done. And so, I kind of, I love that about Marvel, that they’re so… that they really hold on their secrets and so it can be really enjoyable for the fans. But yes, it is frustrating, and now it does feel a relief to be able to discuss it," Bettany shared.

The secrets aren't the only frustrating part about being a Marvel Cinematic Universe star. During his chat with Roché, Bettany admitted that he once "flipped out" on set trying to get out of his costume.

"I guess I had one time where I flipped out on set and I just went 'somebody has to help me get out of this suit,' and they pulled it down and everybody was really lovely," Bettany shared. "It's so embarrassing to talk about because obviously you're getting paid to wear an uncomfortable suit but after five days in a row of just being encased in this thing you're like 'I gotta get it off my chest.' I sat there for like five, ten minutes just breathing, and then we went back into it and it was fine. That was the one time I think I flipped out. I'm mostly kind of chill, calm."

Despite the fact that Marvel fans are dying to know what's going to happen with White Vision after the events of WandaVision, it was recently revealed that Bettany is not currently contracted to return to the MCU.

"I’m honest with you. I still don’t know [if there are more opportunities in the MCU]," Bettany revealed to The Playlist. "Oh no, no. I don’t have a contract. I don’t know that. I don’t know that at all. And all that I do know is, as far as this sort of traunch of press goes, it’s for an Emmy push, which is for a limited series. So it doesn’t look like that happening again. I mean, I guess it would be difficult to introduce White Vision and not deal with him in some way, but we have not discussed that."

WandaVision is currently available to stream on Disney+.