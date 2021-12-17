Spider-Man: No Way Home Star Hannibal Buress Makes Fun of Marvel Secrecy in New Song

✖

Following the official debut of the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home one star from the film has debuted an original rap song about the film and their role. That person being Hannibal Buress who plays Coach Wilson and might have two or three scenes in the film by his own admission. "Yeah, we'll see what they keep," Buress raps, working under the name 2scenez. "I don't know, I haven't seen the cut, You know Marvel, very secretuve (sic)." He goes on to joke about the COVID protocols used on the set. Watch it below and revisit the trailer in the player above.

To Buress' note about Marvel being "secretuve," an unfinished version of the trailer leaked online the day before it made its premiere, prompting fans to go wild but also plenty of jokes from the studio itself. "shout-out to the real ones who are watching the trailer for the first time right now," the official Twitter account run by Sony tweeted after the video was released officially. No Way Home's director Jon Watts posted a video on Instagram of the trailer being presented on a phone but on a recording of a phone on a recording of a phone, in a parody of how the trailer leaked online. He captioned the whole thing: "The way the director intended."

Sony's official description for Spider-Man: No Way Home reads: "For the first time in the cinematic history of Spider-Man, our friendly neighborhood hero is unmasked and no longer able to separate his normal life from the high-stakes of being a Super Hero. When he asks for help from Doctor Strange the stakes become even more dangerous, forcing him to discover what it truly means to be Spider-Man."

2scenez and @Fluxpavilion present the song of the Summer. Coach Wilson. pic.twitter.com/SM9ZZAYPAo — Hannibal Buress (@hannibalburess) August 26, 2021

Spider-Man: No Way Home will feature appearances from Tom Holland as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, Zendaya as MJ, Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Strange, Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds, Marisa Tomei as Aunt May, J.B. Smoove as Julius Dell, Tony Revolori as Flash Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson, and Alfred Molina will reprise his role as Doctor Octopus from Spider-Man 2. Reports have also indicated that Jamie Foxx will reprise his role as Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man movies and that Willem Dafoe will return as the Green Goblin, both of which were also seemingly confirmed by the new trailer.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is set to be released on December 17th. For more information about all things tied to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, listen to ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast.